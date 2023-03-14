News

Nigerians To Pay N1,000 Fee For NIN Integration, Verification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)  has said that Nigerians will pay a new fee of N1,000 for National Identity Number  (NIN) integration and verification.

The NIMC Spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke who disclosed this on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen said the new NIN service fees will take effect from April 1, 2023.

Adegoke said the new arrangement was in furtherance of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s directive to streamline passport application, renewal and issuance processes.

According to him, every Nigerian seeking NIN  verification would pay a verification fee of N1000; in African countries, $3.00 (organization or its equivalent in other currencies) and in other countries $10.00 (or its equivalent in other countries).

He added that the NIMC and NIS have agreed on a revised applicant journey that will significantly improve the speed of passport issuance/re-issuance and reduce the traffic visiting the NIS office(s).

The statement partly read, “The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to inform the general public that it has devised and agreed on a framework with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to significantly improve the quality of service, accuracy, and speed of passport services through the timely verification of the National Identification Number (NIN).

“This new arrangement is in furtherance of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s directive to streamline passport application, renewal, and issuance processes.

“Consequently, a NIN Verification fee would be charged for each Nigerian passport application for this service.

“The NIN service, fees, and the new NIS process will go live on 1st April 2023.”

