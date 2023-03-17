Nigerians to spend N224bn for wine import as consumption rises

…intake increased after COVID-19

Nigerian wine importers are to spend N244 billion ($485 million) on fortified, sparkling and still wine before the end of 2023. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that consumption had been further projected to rise to $557.96 million in 2024. It was also revealed and consumption in 2020 was valuedat$ 346 million during the pandemic but rose to $417.79 million in 2022 as against the annualimports of $1.2billion. Data from Statista noted that the volume of consumption would hit 44.82 million litres by 2027 from 33 million litres in 2021, adding that the volume growth would be 3.2per cent in 2024. It was gathered that consumption of wine increased shortly after the end of Coronavirus pandemic. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN), Nigeria imported$136.66millionfrom United States in 2021. Also, United Kingdom shipped $31.1 worth of wine into Nigeria; Spain, $20.96 million; Brazil, $16million and South Africa , $15.7 million.

According to GAIN, Nigeria’s large wine market continues to show strong growth as a result of the increasing middle class as well as the gradual shift from beer to wine consumption, noting that wine is generally perceived to be a healthier alcoholic beverage. It stressed that this had created export opportunities for U.S wine exporters in Nigeria. Also, USDA noted while spirits constituted about 30per cent of the market for alcoholic beverages in the country, beer led with 55percentwithwine, making up the remaining 15per cent. An evaluation by Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN) explained that local spirits constituted 75per cent of the spirits consumed in the country. The GAIN estimate noted that 75per cent of the spirits consumed in Nigeria were locallymade, whileimported spirits accounted for $500million of the total value of spirits consumed between 2019 and 2020. The global network platform further explained that the United States, European Union (EU) and South Africa were the leading suppliers to the Nigerian market despite the restriction. In 2018, a report by a London- based market research firm, Euromonitor International noted that the importation of qualityspiritshad put pressure on local distillers in the country despite the local brands being cheaper. It noted that locally produced alcohol brands in Nigeria were lower in quality, branding and do not meet the standard in the growing alcoholic beverage market. The research firm also explained that many drinkers were seeking a healthier alternativetobeerandspirits byshiftingtowine. Itstressed that there was a growing patronage of wine in Nigeria compared to the growth experienced in other alcoholic drinks categories. It said that the Nigeria and nine other countries imported$ 1.61billionwinefrom Califonia alone in 2019. Importation volume from fortified wine and vermouth, non-grape wine, sparkling wine, still light grape wine, was up 4.1per cent from 2018 to 461 million liters in 2019. Also, data from the Wines of South Africa (WOSA) revealed that about 3.44million bottles were imported by Nigerian traders yearly. The body noted that the total volumes of wines sold in Nigeria were forecast to grow by 12per cent last year. According to WOSA, South Africa was the second biggest exporter with 12 per cent by volume share, nting that importation of food and beverages from European Union (EU) by Nigeria has reached €1.22billion within

Like this: Like Loading...