Nigerians trust NGOs, businesses more, says 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer

The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer Report has revealed that out of the four institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Nigerians trust civil society organisations the most, with businesses coming second.

On the other hand, most Nigerians expressed distrust for the media, and returned the lowest trust quotient in the world for the government with 24 per cent. Conversely, Nigerians overwhelmingly placed the highest trust in their ‘employers’, and in the process revealed their expectations for CEOs and business leaders to be more proactive in speaking out on societal issues (92 per cent) and driving positive change (79 per cent) rather than wait for government.

These revelations, among others, were contained in the 21st Edelman Trust Barometer Survey Report on Nigeria unveiled virtually by Edelman and its Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate, Chain Reactions Nigeria, in Lagos recently. The Edelman Trust Barometer is the annual trust and credibility survey by Edelman, the largest Public Relations firm in the world. It is the world’s most robust exploration on trust in society’s long-standing institutions of business, government, NGOs and the media.

