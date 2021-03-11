News

Nigerians trust NGOs, businesses more, says 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer Report has revealed that out of the four institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Nigerians trust civil society organisations the most, with businesses coming second.

On the other hand, most Nigerians expressed distrust for the media, and returned the lowest trust quotient in the world for the government with 24 per cent. Conversely, Nigerians overwhelmingly placed the highest trust in their ‘employers’, and in the process revealed their expectations for CEOs and business leaders to be more proactive in speaking out on societal issues (92 per cent) and driving positive change (79 per cent) rather than wait for government.

These revelations, among others, were contained in the 21st Edelman Trust Barometer Survey Report on Nigeria unveiled virtually by Edelman and its Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate, Chain Reactions Nigeria, in Lagos recently. The Edelman Trust Barometer is the annual trust and credibility survey by Edelman, the largest Public Relations firm in the world. It is the world’s most robust exploration on trust in society’s long-standing institutions of business, government, NGOs and the media.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LASU admits 7,968 students, declares zero tolerance for indiscipline

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) has warned the 7,968 fresh students admitted into the institution for the 2019/2020 academic session to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour, as the university would not hesitate to dismiss any erring student. This is as the university declared zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice and indiscipline, […]
News

Minister pledges to recover encroached UniAbuja land

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, has promised to help the University of Abuja recover its swathe of land from the hands of encroachers. Bello, who made the promise yesterday in Abuja at a meeting with the management of the university, said a technical team had been set up to frontally confront […]
News

Abaribe: Closure of Nigerians’ shops in Ghana official approval of xenophobia

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday described as criminal and very disturbing the closure of shops of Nigerians in Ghana by the country’s authorities.     Abaribe, who expressed concerns about this ugly development in Ghana in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, said Ghana’s action against nationals of other countries, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica