Nigerians urged to avert fire outbreak

Nigeria should step up efforts to secure its oil installations and other properties that were built with taxpayers’ money, stakeholders have said.

They spoke at the weekend while reacting to fire incident, which are ravaging the state-owned facilities, with particular reference to the one at Port Harcourt Refiniries currently undergoing maintenance since 2021.

Port Harcourt Refineries (1 and 2) have a combined capacity 210,000 barrels of crude oil per day, with one processing 60,000 barrels, while the other has capacity to deliver 150,000 barrels a day.

When the figure is added to 235,000 barrels, which the Kaduna and Warri refineries are supposed to be producing, one would realise that the refiniries built by the Federal Government have installed capacity of 445,000 barrels a day.

However, none of the refiniries is operating in line with the nameplate of 445,000 capacity given to them by government, as many of the refining plants barely process petroleum products.

Speaking on the fire incidents, which destroyed fuel pipelines and filling stations in Ikotun area of Lagos State and that of Port Harcourt Refiniries, a former country President of Association of International Energy Economist (AIEE), Prof Adeola Akinnisiju, said incessant burning of oil and gas installations was increasing by the day, urging the Federal Government and other operators in the industry to work together to curtail it.

According to him, it will take government a considerable energy to repair any of its properties damaged through physical means or otherwise.

“Apart from sourcing spare parts abroad through companies, which installed those facilities, funds and others, getting the cooperation of the communities hosting such installations is a task.

“That is why one sees communities in the Niger Delta region demanding huge compensation from the Federal Government for policing facilities that were built and used by over 200 million Nigerians,” he said.

Also, the National Coordinator, Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE), Comrade Chinedu Bosah, described the issue as appalling, blaming the refineries’ authorties for not putting in place measures to prevent fire and other incidents.

He said neither government nor its officials were sensitive to the plight of the masses by securing their lives and properties, while at the same time, providing amenities that would make life worthwhile for them.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s Public Affairs Director, Mr Garba Deen Muhammed, described the incident as minor, while at the same time urging people living in the neighborhood of Port Harcourt Refiniries not to entertain fears, as the government had put the incident in order.

