Nigerians urged to encourage mixed energy use

Nigeria’s mixed energy programme must be sustained, if the country is going to have functional electricity sector on ground, the Managing Director, Power Com Nigeria Limited, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, has said. Mixed energy programme is the one in which Nigerians are made to use both off-grid and on-grid electricity for growth. He advised Nigerians to make use of various channels of providing electricity, with a view to facilitating growth socially and economically. Responding to a question on the challenges facing the Nigerian power industry, he said that funding is one of the problems, but not all.

According to him, Nigerians can as well utilise the potential in the off-grid electricity for growth, adding that the development will help in complementing the grid electricity, which is being provided by the government. He said that electricity could be generated through solar, wind, biomass and other natural means, adding that no matter how small the megawatts, those channels provide to the country, they are going to complement the grid method of electricity.

He said that off grid system of electricity was not highly capital intensive, compared to the grid electricity, adding that Nigerians would be able to generate solar and other off-grid means of supplying electricity once the right infrastructure in place. He said that the Federal Government knows the benefits in off-grid electricity and, as a result, advised Nigerians years ago to make use of mixed electricity methods for the growth of the economy. He said that past administrations in the country had sensitised Nigerians on how to deepen energy sources in Nigeria.

Recalled that Prof Barth Nnaji, during his days as Minister of Power, urged Nigerians to make good use of off-grid method of generating electricity, as well as ensuring that they complement the efforts of the government in improving the sector. He urged Nigerians to try and invest in solar and wind electricity, with a view to ensure that they marry offgrid system of generating power with electricity from the grid. Addressing stakeholders in the sector on how to effectively utilise the potential available in the sector in Lagos, he advised government and individuals to make use of the natural potential, with a view to building a viable power sector in Nigeria. He said that countries in Africa and Europe were making use of both offgrid and on-grid electricity for growth, stressing that Nigeria could do the same thing. For instance, South Africa is investing in solar electricity, despite the fact that it boasts of electricity megawatts in excess of 40,000.

 

