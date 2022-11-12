Nigerians want PDP to win, fix nation’s problems –Oladega

As the 2023 general elections are fast approaching, the Federal House of Representatives Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Alimosho area of Lagos State, Hon.Oladega Modiu Olalekan, has said that the party would win the state’s governorship race and the presidency. Oladega, who spoke in an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, also said that Nigerians should vote in a new direction in the election, adding that the time for real change has come in Nigeria. Excerpts:

How do you hope to win election in Lagos, an APC-dominated state?

I am one of the best candidates in the election, I am very popular in my domain and I know that I can win for the party. We are fully prepared for the election in the PDP and we are sure that we will win across board. There is no doubt that the people want our party to win across board to fix the nation and make things work in the country.

So, what are your programmes for the people?

There are a lot of programmes that I cannot talk about here, but one of my plans is to ensure that Alimosho is further divided into constituencies. Alimosho Local Government is too large, it is the largest local government in Nigeria and we are densely populated, we have 1,545 polling units. The polling booths in Alimosho are more than what they have in the whole of Lagos East, go and check the records. One of the pivotal things I want to do is to ensure that the Federal Government must give us two or three more constituencies so that we can get to the grassroots. Talking about amenities, Alimosho Local Government lacks good roads, pipe borne water, infact go to our healthcare facilities, they are more or less mortuaries. So, in that area, I should be able to perform better by talking to the Federal Government to assist us. Alimosho is used as dump ground for all the wastes that we generate all over Lagos State, and the offensive odour coming from there is so much, yet the Federal and State Governments are not taking care of the people in the area where it is sited. I must see to it that they come to the aid of those people as they are being affected by diseases. I have lots of programmes for the youths to empower them and make them become relevant in the scheme of things.

In 2015, the PDP had eight members in the Lagos State House of Assembly and six members in the House of Representatives, but the people said that they didn’t see them after the election and some of them even defected to the APC, will your own be different?

There is a difference between politicians and people that just want to earn money. We politicians are in the party to fight the opposition. Yes, in 2015, we had eight members in the Lagos State House of Assembly and six members in the Federal House of Representatives from Lagos State. Seven of those in the state house of assembly decamped to the APC remaining one, while the six in the Federal House of Representatives did not leave. I don’t believe in defecting and whoever does so now is at his own peril because once you defect from a party, you will lose the ticket. That is good for the polity, so I cannot leave PDP and the people would feel my impact. Let me tell you one good thing about the new development, we have electronic voting system, if you don’t perform you cannot go back to the people to ask them to reelect you. I am on the road 24 hours working now and when I win I cannot hide myself from the party members and the people I am representing.

Are you ready for the APC as a lot of money is involved in the process?

It doesn’t matter, an incumbent can lose election. In 2015, the PDP was the incumbent at the national level and we lost to the APC, so the issue of incumbent or power of incumbency will not work. I am going to do my job and I am winning.

There is no doubt that there are issues at the national level of the PDP with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State leading some governors against the leaders of your party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, your standard bearer, don’t you think this will affect your party in the general elections?

Definitely it’s an internal issue and as one great family, we know how to handle it. The PDP will resolve its problems before the general elections and this will not affect the party at all.

The PDP has never won Lagos State since 1999 and people believe that the APC would do everything possible to retain the state, what will you say to this?

For the first time in the history of the PDP, we are parading the best candidates across board since 1999. I started with the PDP in 1998 so the APC should forget about it. Tinubu and his people should forget about Lagos State and the presidency, PDP is winning the 2023 general elections.

People are saying that it is wrong for the PDP to field a Fulaniman as it’s standard bearer after President Muhammadu Buhari, a Fulaniman must have served for eight years, would you say they are right that power should shift to the south?

When President Muhammadu Buhari left office in 1985 he didn’t add anything to his CV, he didn’t go to any school, but that of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not like that so, they are not the same. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will not be a Fulani President, he would be the President of Nigeria and he would do the right thing by fighting insecurity and ensuring that there is good governance all over the nation.

Do you agree that the National Assembly is no longer relevant as people believe that the politicians go there to amass wealth, what is your take on this?

The fact is that people should not vote in one direction, they should vote according to their conscience. There should be devolution of power. I know the problems my people face and I will solve them. I was discussing with some business people in my area and they spoke about multiple taxation.

They said that in Nigeria they pay $9,000 to offload a trailer, but that they pay $6,000 for the same thing in Cotonou and ships that come from anywhere in the world to this area will first get to Lagos Port. But in Lagos Port, it will spend 35 days before it is offloaded, whereas in Contonou and Abidjan they will offload the ship within three days. One of them now said that he wants to start exporting instead of importing, but that the goods will not get into the ship less than 45 days. The federal lawmakers should do something about this.

What is our rail system for. There can be rail line close to the lagoon and the ship can be offloaded into the train from there. You see a lot of our trailers lining from Mile 2 to the ports and causing traffic logjam. The ports should be decongested but the federal government is not thinking about that. All they want is tax for the people to bring money, what are they using the money for. We used to be among the fastest growing economy before but that has changed. So we need a change of government now.

