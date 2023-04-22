News

Nigerians will defend democracy against real, perceived threats –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigerians would defend democracy against any real or perceived threats. The President, who reiterated that the May 29th handover date remained sacrosanct, gave this assurance yesterday while speaking to journalists after observing the Eid prayed, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims. He said: “Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy. The outcome of the elections, in which more than 10 governors failed to make it to the Senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats. They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences.’’ He also guaranteed that the May 29th handover date is sacrosanct, saying; “God willing, nothing will stop it.’’ On his plans after leaving of- fice, the President said he felt fulfilled that God had made it possible for him to serve two terms of four years each and looks forward to an orderly handover. He said; “I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve. I am looking forward to returning to my town, to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the in-coming President will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him.”

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has summoned six Chief Judges in the country over the conflicting court orders that emanated in their states in the last one month.   Justice Mohammad, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on […]
Study: Extra vitamin D during pregnancy boosts chance of ‘natural birth

A new study by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom (UK) has found that women who take extra vitamin D during their pregnancy are more likely to have a ‘natural’ delivery. Results of the study are published in the ‘Journal of Public Health’. The researchers analysed results from the MAVIDOS trial, a multicentre, […]
LagosDecides2023: Police Kill Ballot Box Snatcher As Voters Chased Out Of PUs

One person has been killed as hoodlums attacked and chased eligible voters away from their various polling units at Ago and Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos State. It was gathered that supporters of the Labour Party shouted LP at Jemtok polling units and attempted to snatch a ballot bus and tried to escape when he […]

