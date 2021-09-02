Nigerians will hold you accountable, Buhari tells new NSIA board

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the newly inaugurated board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investments Authority (NSIA) that the National Economic Council (NEC) and Nigerians will hold them accountable for their stewardship. He said this yesterday at the inauguration of the third board of the NSIA at the Presidential Villa.

While urging the board to focus on the projects that would support the nation’s economic diversification as global oil prices is projected to drop to around $40 per barrel by 2030, Buhari reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing projects and programmes that would create job opportunities A statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, quoted the President as saying: “You must bear in mind that the National Economic Council (NEC), your Governing Council and Nigerians as a whole will hold you accountable for this mandate. “Periodically, you will be required to provide evidence of your stewardship at the Governing Council meetings where your performance will be assessed.

