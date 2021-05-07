Metro & Crime

Nigerians will see new face of policing in Anambra – CP Owolabi

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

 

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Chris Owolabi, has said that under his watch, the state’s Police Command would wear a new face of policing in the next few weeks.
In a chat with newsmen Friday, on his assumption of office as the 30th Commissioner of Police in the state, Awolabi said though the security situation in the state in particularly, and Southeast in general called for concern, yet, the command under his watch would work underground to proffer solutions, as well as improve on the mode of operations of the officers.
“Anambra is a familiar terrain. I’ve worked at the headquarters as the 2Ic under four different Police Commissioners. I’m deployed to Anambra State after my promotion to the rank of CP because of my experience and familiarity with the terrain.
“We’ve drawn crime statistics of the state. We’re going to work underground to ensure that we achieve a more secure state.
“We’re also going to work on the mode of operations, characters and police/citizens relationship, to ensure that we have new face of policing in the state,” he said.

Reporter

