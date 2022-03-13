Nigerians won’t vote in incompetent, sick leaders in 2023 –Sen. Kadiri

Senator Alex Usman Kadiri, an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and former Chairman of Forum of Senators represented Kogi East from 1999 to 2003. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on a litany of issues including the crisis in APC, the 2023 presidency and the electoral act amendmen

As the 2023 approaches, what kind of president would you want to see?

As a Nigerian, I prefer a credible Nigerian with clean records to lead me. I am tired of corrupt, incompetent, inefficient, sick and tired leaders. Any party that puts up a candidate that fits my criteria, I will vote for it. I cannot proudly go and vote for an idiot put up by my party if there is a credible candidate elsewhere.

So, let my party source for a credible candidate. Everywhere in the world, elections have its repercussions. If you elect an idiot, don’t complain; if you elect an inefficient person that is flying up and down, don’t complain. If you elect an idiot as a state assembly or National Assembly member, who can’t deliver, do not complain.

The choice is ours, let Nigerians be allowed to vote for the person of their choice. The security agencies, thugs and police in particular, should not be used to impose people on the electorates.

Both you and Governor Yahaya Bello are in APC but your relationship seems not to be cordial. What’s the cause?

Governor Bello will be the first person to confirm to you that I have tried every means possible to advise him to no avail. He is just about a year or two older than my first son.

But when he became governor, I communicated with him and he replied. I still have it on my phone. I told him, ‘we didn’t vote for you, someone else was voted but God gave you this position, please be focused.’ It is the same advice I have given the new Attah Igala- that all Igalas are his subjects whether they supported him or not, he should carry everybody along.

But it is like my ideas are archaic. Bello has lost it and is now trying to gather what he has scattered in the past years but it is too late. Most Ebira people who come here including their traditional ruler and I also visit their houses know that I don’t hate Bello. If only he can listen to some of us who have seen a lot from this life.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into law but quickly forwarded an amendment, which the Senate rejected Wednesday. What is your take on this?

I have spoken about this several times and my position has not changed. The senators and members of the House of Representatives bent over backward twice to accommodate the President’s concerns when he refused to assent to the bill. Like I said earlier, every election has its repercussions.

So, if you elect people who are not capable, they can be easily swayed away by the government, but if you have individuals who are capable, knowledgeable, firm and committed to their country, it will be difficult to bend them always. The President knew that the National Assembly would not override his assent so that was why he kept proposing amendments.

Unfortunately, the President is being manipulated by people who we never voted for- the people around him. These people are turning the country upside down. As a former chairman of the Senators Forum, I have access to all senators. We are networking, we are meeting and we cannot allow the Senate to be rubbished. The integrity of the National Assembly is at stake. So, their rejection of the fresh amend

ment is not strange to me. I worked for it too. I told my colleagues that their names are at stake and because I was there for four years, whatever happens there affects me too.

Why is the President so concerned about Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act? We are talking about convention and you are thinking about padding the list of delegates with people who are not elected? For example at state congresses, you will find the chairman, state secretary other executives, ward chairmen etc gather at the state capital to vote.

But where a governor has more than 500 appointees like in Kogi State, the will of the people will be thwarted. The President too has more than 500 appointees. So, the President’s delegates alone are massive. The Senate took the right decision and at my age, I’m not afraid to speak the truth. I’m at the departure lounge of life, so I will always say it as it is.

The amendment of the Constitution is raising dust since the National Assembly rejected some gender-related bills, particularly the special parliamentary seats for women. Is there a need for special seats for women?

I was born by a woman; I have a wife and two daughters. But Pakistan is a Muslim country and it does not allocate special assets to women yet a woman was elected as Prime Minister. So, women can be anything if they are qualified and hardworking.

If we are reserving special seats for women, do we also reserve seats for people above 70 years? Do we reserve special seats for youths between 25 and 40 years? We are just ridiculing democracy. Anybody who is capable whether he is a man or woman let him or her contest.

But if women decide to be praise singers and wait on men for handouts, they are not making progress. In fact, they are not doing any honour to the memory of women like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Queen Amina of Zaria, Margaret Ekpo and the women that led the Aba women riot of 1922. I don’t believe in any special seats for women or any gender or age group. Let everybody contest, provided the elections are transparent, free and fair.

The APC has postponed its National Convention several times and with the crisis in the party currently, one doesn’t know whether the March 26 date will hold. Is the party ready for 2023 at all?

The APC I belong to is ready for convention but the people at the helm of affairs are not ready because of selfish ambitions. The chairman of the Caretaker Committees wants to be a running mate to someone who is not yet in the party, so he is making way for the person. What type of manipulation is this? He abandoned his state and he is enjoying life in Abuja while people are dying in the state. Do you see President Joe Biden interfering with the Democratic Party’s affairs? But here, the President dabbles into party affairs. We hear the President has endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu. If that will bring peace, let it be. I know Abdullahi Adamu. I know he is capable,

he is straight forward and sound and he has made money for himself and his family and does not need to come there and steal. He has a name to protect and he is diligent and hardworking.

The presidential ambition of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, seems to be tearing the party apart. Some say he should contest, others say he should leave the contest for younger aspirants. What do you think?

I have no right whatsoever to ask Tinubu to run for president or not. But 10 years ago, Tinubu was a very agile person. He was running around like Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. He was very energetic and fought President Olusegun Obasanjo to a standstill as governor of Lagos State. All those attributes have gone with age.

He is now weak and has gone abroad severally on health grounds. So, those who are not physically fit should give the country a break. The problems of this country are too enormous for people like me- I am also sick. We can’t move from Umaru Yar’Adua to Muhammadu Buhari, who is right now in the UK on medical grounds and then Tinubu. Can’t we get someone who is healthier? That’s the only thing I have against Tinubu’s ambition.

Those marketing him should be fair to the country- his time has passed. Anytime I see Governor Wike of Rivers, it reminds me of Tinubu’s active days.

The issue of zoning has generated huge debate in the polity. Do you believe in zoning and where should the 2023 presidency be zoned to?

As a Nigerian, a patriot and someone who has served this country, I do not believe in zoning but if it will bring peace, so be it.

To me, any Nigerian from anywhere can be president, provided the person is focused and has a clear conscience; he is healthy and knowledgeable, but not someone that would surround himself with relations.

Any President or governor running his government with relations is running what is called the Chinese tot. But zoning has become a serious matter, so I can’t wish it away. So, if that is the case. We are tired of the North-West. They have produced Shehu Shagari, Yar’Adua and Buhari. I think North -West should go and rest. The South-West has also had its share.

They produced Earnest Shonekan, Obasanjo and Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President for eight years. Nigeria should do without these zones. To me, the areas that are marginalized are the North Central, South-South, South -East and North -East.

My wife is Igbo and people come here to argue about the South- East but a time will come when an Igbo man will be President not because of Biafra. Today if you talk about the North-East, apart from Tafawa Balewa, nobody has come from there except Atiku Abubakar. So, they have legitimate calls for the office.

The other place is South-South. But if you look at it critically, Goodluck Jonathan from Bayelsa was Vice President and President. So, we should also close the door against Bayelsa; let other states of the region- Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom be considered.

Then the North Central has also not tasted it. Unfortunately, we are playing with fire in APC. It looks as if Buhari and his people do not want APC to continue after his eight years, because we are heading that direction. For me, we should look at South-South and North-East to produce a President and Vice President respectively.

The level of insecurity across the nation seems intractable- killings by herdsmen, bandits, Boko Haram, kidnappers etc, are on the rise daily. As an elder and stakeholder, what is the way out?

Late Gen. Sani Abacha, as bad as he was once said any insurrection that lasts for more than 24 hours, someone in government has a hand in it. Now, how can a serving governor, Borno State governor, be on tour and he will be attacked by what they call bandits?

Look at Niger State, not far from the Federal Capital, Abuja- how much of that state is now in the hands of bandits? Look at Abba Kyari, who was head of IRT now being prosecuted for alleged drug-related offences.

He was arresting people and detaining them and is now being linked to drug barons. It means there may be people in the government fuelling crime and insecurity in the country. I can’t believe that in spite of the huge resources voted for ammunition every year, we are still battling with insecurity. Something is wrong somewhere. So many things are wrong in this country.

When Buhari came in 2015, we had high hopes- an incorruptible person with high moral standing. But look at his son’s wedding in Kano where iPhones were given out as souvenirs. That’s supposed to be the wedding of the only son of an austere president. We must have a deeper reflection in this country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...