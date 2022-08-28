News

Nigerians’ll be in heaven again – Adeboye

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has bemoaned the hardship in Nigeria, saying it was a situation “not far from hell”, while assuring that Nigerians “will be in heaven again.”

The revered cleric made the declaration in his sermon at the first anniversary of the Bridge Church, Airport Hotel, Ikeja, a parish largely for youths under RCCG where his last child, Leke Adeboye happens to be the Lead Pastor.

Speaking during the anniversary themed: ‘Ebenezer’, monitored by New Telegraph, Adeboye recalled how God delivered him from blasphemy and other sins during some of his years as a lecturer.

He specifically narrated how he and his academic friends used to complain about the economy years ago, not knowing they were enjoying compared to the present situation in the country where cost of living has skyrocketed.

“We used to complain that we didn’t know we were enjoying ourselves, we were in heavens. Now we are not too far from hell. It took one kobo of petrol to drive my Toyota to one kilometre. We were in heaven then, in the mighty name of Jesus we will be in heaven again,” Adeboye stated.

Charging the congregation not to be lukewarm Christians and  to believe they will be greater than him, he revealed looking forward to a time when instead of sending delegates to receive him from the airports, presidents of nations will themselves receive him while requesting to carry his bag.

Citing how the congregation of fewer than 100 people in the UK laughed at him when he said a time will come when the Royal family will worship with them which did come to pass, he also mentioned that from RCCG Bridge Church will emerge a governor of Lagos State in years to come.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

