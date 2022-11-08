Nigerians’ll reject Atiku again – Oshiomhole

‘Tinubu’ll be decisive on subsidy, exchange rate regime’

Adams Oshiomhole is the Deputy Director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and a former governor of Edo State. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and how he will address multiple exchange rates and the removal of fuel subsidy, among others. ANAYO EZUWGU reports

Why did your presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, refuse to honour the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) invitation but decided to organize his own? I think the first invitation from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to the best of my knowledge came before the manifesto was released. And it would not be appropriate for the candidate to begin to address groups before Nigerians generally have ideas about his manifesto or action plan. I’m also an association man and sometimes those who are leaders of the association and former members of the association do not always include all the key business people. Now, he was again invited and we wanted to use one stone to kill two birds by honouring the invitation of the chambers of commerce and at the same time, use the opportunity to invite other businessmen who are not necessarily members of the chambers of commerce. That was why you saw a lot of people who, if it were restricted to the association, would not have been there. So, it is not about declining to meet with them, it is about saying it is better we meet you along with other business community and that was why we tagged it ‘a meeting with the business community.’ So, there is no problem with that as far as I know and I don’t think they are worried about that because they belong to the same business community. It is just about trying to reach more people and we were honoured with the presence of a lot of them. One of the comments Tinubu made during the meeting with the private sector is that he is going to carry out phase withdrawal of fuel subsidy. You are a former labour leader and you have your own views about the removal of subsidy. What do you make of the proposal? My view is that we should not be talking about subsidies but we should be talk ing about the opportunity cost. When I was president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), we fought against the withdrawal of subsidies for good reasons. And then the numbers were between $20 billion and $30 billion a year and I do remember President Olusegun Obasanjo reminding us what he can do with $29 billion, $30 billion, $40 billion but now we are talking about $6 trillion. So, for me there are key issues that we now have to confront, dealing with the opportunity cost of throwing $6 trillion into petroleum products because the product is not restricted to fuel alone. As we speak, people have to cope with N800 per litre of diesel and mass transit buses are using diesel and they have to pay N800 per litre. Poor people running small firms and businesses use generators, they are spending N800 a litre and there is no issue. So, I ask myself, who is consuming $6 trillion in Petroleum Mtor Spirit (PMS)? How many poor people have vehicles that benefit from this? So, as far as I’m concerned we are now dealing with fraud? I’m convinced it is not about subsidy. It is about eliminating fraud and it is about dealing with serious issues of opportunity cost, particularly in a situation in which you have to budget for one item, not even the whole item but a segment of an item because diesel is not there, kerosene is not there. We are dealing with just one item and it is consuming $6 trillion. I just want to remind you that during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, when we had that mass protest, I was in opposition, we had an outing with a segment of civil society, labour unions and the business community and I said, for what I now know from inside, we are simply dealing with stealing. It is even more worrisome when you hear the numbers of what is paid to the equalisation fund that was made to guarantee that the price you pay in Lagos is the price you pay in Port Harcourt and Maiduguri. That money is paid out and yet these people don’t control prices. One of the things you have to learn in leadership is that if you lack the capacity to enforce your ideal objectives and acknowledge your limitations, then you are not ready to deliver democratic dividends to the people. Are you saying that the LCCI is not the main business people and that they do not worth their salt, if other candidates could attend and your candidate didn’t attend and set up his own programme, is it not a clear disregard for the LCCI? First, we are not about to copy what other candidates do. In fact, the heart of the competition is the choice of style, whose style do you prefer? It is an open invitation not copying of any candidate… Yes, we can choose to do things the way other candidates are going to do things. In fact, we rather do things differently because we do not want to copy what others are doing. The reason why we went for the wider business community is that we want to include everybody. You said that $6 trillion subsidy is a fraud, are you not indicting your party, the APC because your party said that subsidy was a fraud in 2015, and till today, it has not removed it? You have to first recognize that I’m part of APC and I chaired APC for two years and I’m even now a deputy director general of the Asiwaju campaign organisation, and I have my views. I’m on record when I was president of NLC, I’m on record when Jonathan was president and nobody has given me satisfactory sta tistics to explain away the numbers that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) throws around. I have never hid that and I’m not going to hide it because anybody will misinterpret it. The president does not run the NNPC and even as we speak, the NNPC is supposed to and it has become an autonomous private company. But it does not matter whether you interpret it any way. This president admits and appreciates that part of the crisis in Nigeria is abuse of public institutions. We are not hiding that and nobody has suggested that we have able to cure all those ailments. And the fact that you are worried about whether it would be seen as indicting my party, no, I’m not indicting the government and we are not assuming to admit that we have tried but there are a couple of things that are not going as planned by the government. It is not only in Nigeria, but it is also so everywhere because of the political intention of the leadership and the challenge of translating that down the chain by people in the system is always difficult, particularly when you have a mixture of both private and public players. Now, at best, you have control over your public appointees but you don’t have control over the activities of the private players. As we speak, we have private distributors who get products from the NNPC at certain prices and in clear breach of the understanding between them and NNPC, they go down to their stations and sell at ridiculous prices and the government doesn’t have the executive capacity to monitor all those distributors. So, if you can’t monitor something, why are you allowing the process to continue? I’m a realist and the act of leadership is to recognize your limitations. You know as they say, if the world was perfect when an economist is analysing his options, he says all other things are equal but to the extent that all other things are never going to be equal, you need to take measures that are enforceable. Part of the hallmark of leadership, is the courage to admit your limitations and recognize the weaknesses of institutions of state and not build a castle on the air because it won’t stand. You can ask the question, what drives the cost of living in Nigeria because the real reason is not the subsidy that people are in love with, it is the consequences. Now, when I look at the consequences and the key drivers of the current level of inflation, I believe that fuel price is not at the heart of the key pushers and drivers that pull up the kind of inflationary environment that we are in now. The other thing that people have not discussed is the opportunity cost. I have no apologies for saying that. The real devil in the chain is the exchange rate and we have to take a holistic view of the situation in which we find ourselves. There has to be a holistic review of the monetary and fiscal policies to maintain some coherence. If you listen to what Asiwaju said, you will find out that he dealt with these multiple exchange rate policies because we are not sure what determines the actual price we now pay in the market. What is the plan for building refineries and settling the problem of distribution with regard to petroleum products. I didn’t see any ‘how’ in your manifesto? The how is in the manifesto and you need to read it very well. You can read it 10 times and still miss some lines, it is human. Asiwaju promised the business community a double-digit growth rate; he said the minimum would be six per cent at a time when the World Bank is saying 2023 is going to be problematic. How is he going to do it? I think you only took one part of what Asiwaju said. He said we will try and work hard using the combination of microeconomic tools and reconciling the monetary

policies with the fiscal policies. And dealing with some of the concerns of the business community which has to do with the multiple exchange rate and stopping the bleeding, stopping the oil theft, recover about $6 trillion from fuel subsidy, recover about $3 trillion by ensuring some stability in the exchange rate, block the leakages in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by making it more efficient to generate more revenue. The issue of stealing our crude has not always been the case because I fought it when I was in government and it can be fought by getting the Navy to do its job. Right now, people lobby to be posted to that part of the country and Asiwaju will deal with those issues decisively. If I post you to a place to watch over it and people are stealing millions of barrels of crude in big vessels, obviously the Chief of Naval Staff would have a case to answer. We don’t owe him a job because he owes the country a service, we can hire and fire him if he fails to perform. Asiwaju didn’t say so but that is what I will do and take all of those measures to make people appreciate that stealing cannot be accepted as a given. If you do all of that, you will get value for all the crude that you generate, and you will be able with sensible policies, begin to achieve our desire. When we have resources to begin to reinvest more in infrastructure, power and reorganize the power sector and resolve this issue of the national grid collapse every other minute and review all of that in a manner that you will achieve greater efficiency, stable supply of power and with that, businesses will grow. Asiwaju said the initial target would be six per cent and the long-term target would be to grow from that to double-digit. The vice presidential candidate of your party, Kashim Shettima, said the Tinubu campaign will consign the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to Dubai. Is banishing a major contestant to Dubai part of the campaign strategy? I think you have to know that even in the real serious business of managing an enterprise, boardroom meetings and social gatherings including political meetings, there are rooms for relaxing jokes. You may call them expensive jokes but jokes nonetheless. I think it was clear to everybody that what he meant which will actually play out given Atiku’s record of movement is that once he suffers a defeat, he moves to Dubai. So, he is saying that we are confident that nothing has changed and Nigerians have rejected Atiku three or four times and even the best partnership he enjoyed in 2019 with Peter Obi didn’t deliver him. Now, his ticket is not as potent as it was in 2019, therefore we are confident that God willing, the same Nigerian people, who have rejected him in the past, will reject him again. And once he is rejected, he has a history of relocating to Dubai. That was what the vice presidential candidate was saying. I think Atiku will actually relocate to Dubai because he has been doing it and he is comfortable there. I hope that the ban on Nigeria doesn’t affect him. So, hopefully, he would go there. I think that is what he meant and it was a nice way of explaining an observed pattern of behaviour of what some people consider a major contender. It is doable and if anyone can do it anywhere in the world, there is nothing in our genes that says we cannot do it. Except for the global projections… Despite the global projections, there is still an island of success because they talk in general terms but they are not always correct. I have seen them say against all the expectations, certain countries have achieved higher than what was expected. Other times, they reverse themselves and come up with a more pessimistic picture. So, they are forecast but the takeaway is that we must work to attain a level of growth that is higher than the rate of our population otherwise poverty will be a given. You said that the price of petrol doesn’t affect inflation; that is not true because it does. Secondly, you said there are many things we can’t control in terms of petrol but you forgot that the Minister of Petroleum is the President. Why can’t the President as the Minister of Petroleum reign things in? Again, your manifesto is short on how you intend to handle all the issues proposed in the manifesto… I know that the manifesto if not anything is very rich in ‘how’ for the very first time. At the meeting with the business community, the candidate spoke on the ‘how’ and let me reinstate here as I understood it and then review our plan of action. By the way, we didn’t label it a manifesto but we called it a plan of action because there is a broad manifesto but we extracted from that a plan of action that is consistent with the progressive ideals of the APC. How would you handle the multiple exchange rates? We said and I agree that we would have to encourage the Central Bank to review its monetary policies and ensure that there is coherence between the monetary policies of the monetary authorities and the fiscal policies of the fiscal authorities. How would that happen, considering what transpired between the Minister of Finance and the CBN over the redesign of the Naira? It will happen because it is one government. When people speak about the law, I’m quick to say that power must go with wisdom. You have the right as Editor-in-Chief to write your editorial but it is not for nothing that you will sit with other editors to agree on the editorial content and the message the paper will carry on its editorial. It is not because the Editor-in-Chief doesn’t know what he wants to do. I’m not persuaded that the CBN has power under the law to do what it did but that is not enough not to consult with other arms of government because it is one government. And it is not for nothing that the CBN governor is not elected, he is appointed by the president. And the policies he pursues without interference should not displace the microeconomic objectives of the government of which the president is in charge. Even the CBN monetary policies could be offset if the fiscal policies contradict the primary objective. For example, I have always asked and this is not about anybody; I learned early in life that the only thing that can happen is for people to feel so intimidated to think that experts can’t make mistakes. The business of knowing the economy goes beyond the experts because the victims are not necessarily the experts. I have had the course to ask Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, when he was the governor of the Central Bank what is the monetary policy of the CBN, is it exchange rate stability, is it employment creation, is it inflation stability? How does that coincide with the fiscal policies that are rolled out by the Ministry of Finance? There has to be a shared objective even as you guide your independence jealously. Nigeria is an independent country but we interact with our West African neighbours. We signed African Trade Agreement. We don’t have to but we recognize that unless we meet, coordinate and share views on how to better our sub-region, we will have problems. So, I think that I’m not in a position to explain why it was so difficult for the tradition in which experts have spoken about the relationship between the Finance minister and the CBN governor. I do not have the details of why that kind of relationship doesn’t exist now because apparently, it doesn’t exist now. That cannot be taken as a given and should never exist. So, if Asiwaju says as president he will not allow a gap, he has to ensure that there is cooperation and coordination and certain leadership.

