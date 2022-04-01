Nigerians’re looking forward to new source of hope in 2023 –Doherty

Funso Doherty, a chartered accountant, is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pension Alliance Ltd. He speaks in this interaction with journalists as concerned Nigerian on the state of the nation, the forthcoming 2023 general election and how to improve the nation’s electoral process. FELIX NWANERI reports

What is your take on the state of the nation?

There are just a few indicators that one can use to determine nations that are leading, those that are striving, those that are accelerating and those that are descending. What are those statistics? They are quality of education, health statistics, employment rate, inflation rate, security and availability of electricity, among others.

I will appreciate if we can ask ourselves the question: Where does Nigeria rank in the comity of nations? There are also more puzzles: Where does Nigeria rank in absolute terms? Where does the country rank in relation to its potentials – human and natural resources? If we are to be objective, it is glaring to everyone that the quality of education in Nigeria is worsening, health institutions are ebbing away, unemployment is soaring in geometric proportions, inflation and poverty are growing, insecurity is not abating and life expectancy is low. We can look at nations like Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

A few decades ago, these nations were at par with Nigeria. Today, many of these nations are better off. Do they have more human and natural endowments than we have? Are their people smarter, more energetic or enterprising than Nigerians? If they are not; it means that there is something more than natural resources that makes a country great, and that is leadership.

There is no doubt that the process of leadership recruitment in Nigeria is faulty because politics has become a commercial venture, transactional and almost a criminal activity. The situation is like we are in different vehicles but heading to the same direction and how fast you get to the destination is a function of how efficient the driver of each of the vehicles is.

Some may choose to drive their vehicles towards the target destination, while others may choose to engage the reverse gear of their vehicles. However,he direction any of the drivers chooses to head to will determine how the journey will end. What I am saying in essence is that at the end of the day, the level of progress a country makes depends on its leadership. So, where we are today is a function of the leadership we’ve had. So, leadership, especially political leadership at the national and sub-national levels should be examined.

What is your assessment of the present democratic dispensation as some people have persistently blamed long years of military rule for the nation’s woes?

Yes, we’ve had years of military involvement in governance of the country, but I want us to look beyond that and focus on the present dispensation. By the time we have the 2023 general election; it would be almost half of a century of the Fourth Republic.

Twenty-four years is almost a generation and I know about nations that have gone from being Third World to First World in 25 years. So, we can’t continue to blame the long history of military rule for our problems. The question is: In the past 24 years, what have we seen in terms of development? We can’t say that we are not operating a democracy. We are operating a democracy because the national and state houses of Assembly have been there for almost 24 years. The executive at both the federal and state levels have also been there for that number of years. So, if we’ve had democracy for almost 24 years and we are not getting it right, the question is: What exactly is the problem with Nigeria? Personally, I will say that it is the process as the outcome of any endeavour you embark on as individual depends on the process. So, we as Nigerians must focus on the process. We should de-emphasize money politics. If we continue to encourage a process in which money is used to buy votes, we will continue to have governments that negate the principle of democracy, which is ‘government of the people, by the people and for the people.’ A critical look at what we’ve always had is ‘government of the people by some people and for themselves.’

What is the implication of this democratic model – ‘government of the people by some people and for themselves’ – which you said is operation at the moment on the polity?

You and I know that it is majorly responsible for the apathy we’ve continued to witness during elections. We’ve always seen less than 20 per cent of registered voters participating in our elections. If you take the last governorship election in Lagos State, total votes cast was less than one million out of about six million registered voters.

It shows the perception of the people about the process. Meanwhile, the population of Lagos is about 20 million. What this means is that for every six eligible voters in Lagos, only one of them voted. What does this tell us about how people perceive the electoral process? It tells us that people feel that their votes do not count and that results are predetermined. Another thing it tells us is that people feel that there is no credible alternative; that whether it is candidate A or B, their live is not going to change.

In your opinion, how is the process going to witness the desired change?

When you talk about how things will change; to me, it is just about two factors. Votes must count and there must be credible alternatives, which people can identify with. If we don’t witness these two things, we won’t go far. Nigerians are apathetic because they think they do not have alternatives to choose from.

Therefore, votes must count and there must be credible alternatives. We cannot have one and ignore the other else we remain in the same position. So, that is why in my view, we are going to witness a watershed in the forthcoming elections and there are a number of developments that support my belief if they are implemented; the new Electoral Act and embracing of electronic transmission of election results from the polling booths. I say this because deployment of technology, not only boosts transparency, it reduces human interference and fraud, which explains why some people fight against technology.

Again, the psyche of the electorate matters a lot because if you look at all strata of the society, whether the rich or the poor, you will see that a people are fed-up with the system and looking forward to a new source of hope. This is where awakening of the youth comes in because there is a youth bulge going by Nigeria’s demography. The median age in Nigeria is about 17 or 18. This means that half of our population is less than 18 years.

That’s an incredible number, when you think about it and it underscores their eagerness for change through the ballot box. So, it is a question of enlightening the electorate, who are mostly youths on the need to elect those who have something to offer.

Those who have something to offer in terms of character and competence stay away from politics and there is no doubt that those who are in politics for the wrong reasons love that. So, it is a trap but we must not accede to that trap. Public office should be seen as a sacred trust, so we must support people who have the capacity to deliver. We must also scrutinize those we elect into the various offices in the 2023 general election because Nigeria, at the moment is at a seminal point or what I will also describe as a threshold and we must be conscious of that.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...