Nigerians’re not ready for credible election – Cleric

A popular cleric in Ogun State, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has said that Nigerians are not ready for good governance and credible election going by their attitude towards vote buying. The cleric stated this while reacting to the Presidential and National Assembly election results held on Saturday, February 25, saying that; “We don’t have integrity in our system, the system has collapsed. We are Nigerians, even if angels come from heaven to rule us, we will corrupt them.” He insisted that the system is corrupt and that the election was rigged to produce leaders of questionable character, declaring that until the system is cleansed, no credible leader will emerge in the country.

Iyunade, who is the president, Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries, with headquarters in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, spoke yesterday at a press conference organised to herald the activities of the 27th anniversary and 21st annual convention of the church.

The event with the theme; “Divine Fruitfulness and Multiplication” is scheduled to be held between Sunday, March 19 and Sunday, March 26. Iyunade said elections are won by the smartest candidates and not credible candidates, insisting that no political party can exonerate itself from rigging. He added that Nigerians should not expect good governance and credible elections until they change their attitude and mindset about elections.

Like this: Like Loading...