Nigerians’ve a choice to change their situation or continue with APC –Nzamah

Mark Jacob Nzamah is a former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Kaduna State during the administration of Governor Ahmed Makarfi. In this interview with BABA NEGEDU, he blames Nigerians for the present woes and tasked them to vote the PDP or continue in the same stead

The All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Kaduna State has been in power for over seven years; how will you situate its performance?

Nobody should be at a loss as to the situation in Kaduna. Nobody can go to Kaduna now happily by road, nobody can go by train and Kaduna has become famous for the very wrong reasons.

Imagine the same Kaduna that was used in hosting different kinds of events, the same Kaduna that was home for everybody, is now a no go area for several people. If you tell anybody to go to Kaduna for an assignment or on a weekend, the man or woman will tell you that you are not fair.

People have lost businesses due to government policies, harsh government policies have made businesses to collapse, private businesses have gone underground in their hundreds and life is generally unbearable. People live without assurance of what the next day would look like.

Nobody can tell you that he is comfortable in Kaduna now. They have even gone ahead, they have improved on the kidnapping, improved on the things that they are fighting with. They even follow people to their houses now, so nobody is safe, nowhere is safe in Kaduna. So, for me when the security is at its worst, you can never talk about development. So, there is nothing positive about Kaduna.

Even though there had been attacks before the coming of this administration, what has really changed in the last seven years that made the situation to be like this?

Well, mismanagement, maladministration and unnecessary grand standing without commensurate capacity to checkmate what

you called the bandit. When you threaten them and tell them, you are going to kill them, you are going to deal with them, you must be ready to put action to the word. You don’t threaten this type of people without commensurate capacity to put them in their place.

Unfortunately, it is the citizen, not those in government that is suffering, because you go all out and threaten them to do their worst and they come out to do their worst then you have no way of checkmating what there have come out to do. So, this is the situation, this is how the government has escalated the situation.

Your Party, the PDP, is asking the people to vote for it. If you were to get power, what will your party do differently to change the situation?

I am sure those who are contesting elections will have answers to this question. I am a party member but I have not developed any policy towards this but I can tell you for free that any government that wants to succeed must just give us security, that’s all.

As it stands, we don’t care about any road you want to build. Personally, I don’t care if you are doing any development, just give people security and people will survive if they are safe

What is your take on the vexed issue of the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket?

They have made their choice, it is not a problem. Nigerians and the people and citizens of Kaduna State will elect whom they want. There is no doubt that those who choose Muslim-Muslim ticket have their reasons and they have made their choice, just like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman said and I agree with him entirely.

He said when you are serving me rice, I have the right to go and eat rice and beans somewhere else. If you think you can only give me rice, I have the right to say okay I wouldn’t eat your own and that is why multiparty politics is good sometimes.

When this party offers this option, you have the right to take the other one, and that is why it is good to have PDP, APC and other parties. So, let them go ahead with what they are doing. Nigerians at the federal level and Kaduna people at the state level will make their choice.

What can you say has been the impact of the Muslim-Muslim ticket in Kaduna in the last three to four years?

Well, it has just made some people arrogant. They believe that they can do anyhow and whatever they want; they are in charge of everything and that nobody is going to call them to account. That has been the case. So, if you create this form of arrogance, you are just setting the stage for people to misbehave, for people to see that as if there is no law anywhere and you can see the result all over the place.

What is your take on Buhari’s admission that he is tired and wants to go back to Daura?

But you know we don’t have a president now. Nigeria has been running without a president. There is no doubt the man is not just tired, he is completely not available, the man doesn’t go to work, he seats at home and only comes out to receive international guests and he uses Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu to insult the sensitivity of Nigerians.

He has been absent and so he was just stating the obvious. Nigeria has overwhelmed Buhari, he has no capacity to do anything, he has none. That statement was the truth. He is tired, he is completely overwhelmed by the issues embodied in Nigeria.

You are of the opposition; do you think your presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, can do something different?

There is no thought about that. We warned Nigerians in 2015 and 2019 on the dangers of electing someone who has never succeeded in any business. Let’s say he opened a shop for cows, which is his specialty, he has never succeeded in any business and we handed a conglomerate like Nigeria to him. You are asking for destruction.

Nigerians saw this, packaged Buhari and brought him, and we are paying for it. But at least, some other people have tried their hands in other businesses and we has seen them succeed, even if they did not succeed totally, they tried, they have cognate experience in running something.

The President has never, from the time he retired, he has not done anything and then you take Nigeria and hand over to him. We are to be blamed. We did ‘kalokalo’ with the country and we are paying for it.

You know everybody knew that Buhari has never done anything for himself as a person. He has no record of success anywhere, but we took Nigeria and handed over to him, what were you expecting. Other candidates like Atiku, whether you like him or not have succeeded in their individual ventures.

Like you said, Nigerians were warned but many still voted for Buhari. But as a party, what will you people do to make sure that Nigerians choose PDP in 2023?

For me, I don’t even want PDP to bother. Nigerians are free to repeat their mistakes; we will sink in the mud together. Nobody will run out of this country, we will be here. If we like, let us continue to support mediocre, none performers, people who have no record of doing something, we can continue to make them rulers no problem.

Nigerians should decide their own fate, if they want anything to change, let them vote for it, if they don’t want anything to change let them stay where they are.

Are you in the camp of those expressing fears that the election might not hold if this level of insecurity continues?

Whatever will happen let it happen, but Nigeria has gone overboard. I am not sure we can get worse than we are now. That is sufficient warning for everybody.

We have gone bad, terribly bad and this election I don’t even see how they will run it because gradually even the government is surrendering to the terrorists. How can a team of terrorists come to Abuja and lunch an attack on a prison yard and operate for three hours.

They had time to say prayers, had time to distribute transport money to the inmates and there was no response from any place. Nobody has been arrested, nobody has resigned, nobody has been sacked, what evidence of surrender do you need? The government has surrendered to these guys.

Are you saying that the terrorists have what it takes to take over the government?

If they want to take over this country, they can do it, there is no doubt about it if they can come to Abuja, Do you know the number of military formations near the airport?

The headquarters of Customs, headquarters of Immigration, headquarters of Air Force, headquarters of Civil Defence, everybody is there, not more than five kilometres from the Kuje Prison.

Then we have the entire presidential team that responds to any security report around the airport, they are there around the airport, they are highly equipped and well trained. So, those ones could not even blow a whistle.

Gunshots were being fired in Kuje, will those people say that they did not hear that. All the military formations could not respond, they could not cordon off the whole of Kuje and wait for the terrorists. How can three hundred armed men drive into Kuje and drive out with their men from the prison?

Do you believe that PDP can come out of its crisis and make a strong showing in 2023?

I have said it and I will say it again; this election has nothing to do with PDP, it has everything to do with Nigeria and Nigerians are free to choose whether to continue with APC nonsense or to pick a different party. If Nigerians want, let them continue and bring ‘Agbado’ president and let them do ‘top to bottom,’ all of us will be here.

