Nigeria’s 2022 top brands reignite competition among peers

As Nigerian corporate organisations move annually to stand out in their business engagements, some, as usual, made a lot of difference that put them ahead of others last year. Although all the brands face similar challenges across their dealings, a report by Plexus Media Interlinks, an integrated communications firm, revealed that despite the economic downturn, some brands found ways to cope with the present realities to create value for Nigerians. The firm included players in the financial services, information technology, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, professional services, among others on the list, taking into cognisance their media presence, media exposure and overall impact across the country. According to the communication outfit, 10 organisations made it to the top as outstanding brands in 2022. Among the brands, for instance, were Afrinvest West Africa, a financial advisory holding company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa; United Bank for Africa; Access Holdings, Dangote Group, Leadway Assurance, among others. On Afrinvest, according to Plexus Media, “from the third quarter till the end of 2022, Afrinvest was the most performing brand in the media by virtue of its dominant presence across all media platforms. It also achieved various mile stones, including the launch of a new subsidiary, Afrinvest Securities Limited, a new logo signifying its new brand identity as a digital investment bank, and celebrated its 27th anniversary. “Afrinvest Securities combines the experience, expertise, infrastructure and network of Afrinvest for the purpose of delivering award-winning capital markets, corporate finance, asset management and research services to investors and institutions operating across Nigeria and abroad. “In October 2022, the leading investment banking holding company launched Afrinvest Sparkle, to create more value for institutional investors, active investors and the general public. “Its equity fund was also ranked the best performing for 2022. Achieving all these shows resilience, innovation, consistency and, of course, a sparkling track record.” On the part of UBA, the communication outfit said with multiple awards over the years, Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa Plc continued to distinguish itself in the financial service industry. “The first of its many 2022 highlights was the performance in terms of profitability. The tier-one bank recorded 12.6 per cent increase in its profit before tax, which stood at N85.7 billion for the first half of 2022 from N76.2 billion in the same period of 2021.

“The bank’s financial results show that it recorded a double-digit growth across key income lines, as well as significant progress in the contribution from its subsidiaries. “UBA Foundation was recognised as a leader for its veritable Corporate Social Responsibility projects at the 10th anniversary of the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards in Lagos. “The CSR arm of the bank is committed to the socio-economic betterment of its host communities, focusing on development in areas of education, environment, economic empowerment and special projects. Its education initiaLtive has been changing lives for over a decade, granting numerous individual’s scholarships. Again in the banking sector, Access Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc., established in 1989, was described as a leading full service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 17 markets and over 52m customers. As part of the metrics, the report identified Access Holdings financial results, as at mid-2022, where it posted gross earnings of N591.803 billion for its 2022 half-year results, representing a growth of 31.42 per cent year-on-year. It said: “In its unaudited half-year financials submitted to the Nigeria Exchange Limited, the bank also made significant improvements across Key Performance Indicators.” Not left out in the brand recognition were Dangote Group and Leadway Assurance Limited. While Dangote Cement is one of the subsidiaries listed on the NGX, with its market capitalisation accounting for almost 20 per cent of the total capitalisation of the Exchange, Leadway Assurance stands strong and entering new territories and providing more value to its numerous customers across insurance, pension and other areas financial management.

