Business

Nigeria’s 40% farm produce loss impedes food security target

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Nigeria’s quest to attain food security will continue to be a mirage following the country’s loss of about 40 per cent farm produce to post-harvest loss and other agric challenges. A report by WUFAS AGRONET, an agric food processing technology agency, revealed that 40 per cent harvest loss and other agric challenges have permanently resulted to Nigeria being an import dependent nation of agric products. The report noted that it had also consequently caused the country’s teeming youth population and the unemployed graduates to be mere casual factory workers in the hands of Asians involved in food processing.

The report said had increased the grinding poverty. WUFAS AGRONET in the report highlighted that lack of onthe farm processing, like poor storage facilities, including infrastructural deficit, for instance, good roads and bridges network, lack of adequate electricity for cooling (coldchain maintainance), lack of adequate knowledge in food processing technology, amongst others, have dealt a big blow to the country’s quest to achieve food security and sufficiency. According to the food processing technology company, “at WUFAS AGRONet, we envisioned a paradigm shift by breaking through stereotypical limitation of traditional paralysis and freeze of the normal classroom education to “relevant” industrial competence, towards sustainable food security and value chain development to make Nigeria the food basket in Africa and beyond, especially in the optics of the emergening AFCFTA and International commodity market through WUFAS AGR0Net’s redefined agroprenuerial empowerment in food processing technology enabled through various years of experiences in the food industries.”

The report, while talking about the China’s experience, pointed out that China used to be a poverty ridden country until she took advantage of well tailored industrial policies and support investment climate in low and medium transfer between 1980 – 1990s, at the start of her reform and opening up policy when low and medium -end industries flocked from advanced western countries and Japan to take advantage of the then China’s relatively cheap labour cost. WUFAS AGRONet’s in the agric report said, towards this development, the Chinese learnt the act of relevant industrial competence and today China is on top. “Like China,, Nigeria’s industrial development is a function of the leadership disposition and policy choice they make or did not make. “It is note worthy, however, that the office of the vice president launched the Presidential Economic Diversification Initiative (PEDI).

“The core working group in the thematic areas of nutrition, health, and education must be reappraised, especially in nutrition – agroprenuerial food processing technology is very vital,” the report said. While evaluating the country’s food technology, the report said: “Food processing technology is the conversion of raw food materials into the alternative readily consumables. The technology involves hydrolysis – gelatinisation, fermentation, size reduction (increase in surface area), homogenization, prevention against natural elements e.g oxidation, rancidity etc. “Food nutrition and biochemistry is another application of the food processing giving scienctific explanation to the naturalness of food subsistences,” the report stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Nigeria can save $1bn from egg importation ban’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop issuance of foreign exchange (forex) for some selected agric produce to Nigerian importers, agric stakeholders have disclosed that the economy is on the verge of saving over $1 billion yearly if the Federal Government bans importation of egg powder […]
Business

NSE closes March negative, records N116bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a negative note to end the month of March on the downswing as profit taking takes toll on share prices despite 2020 impressive earnings’ results. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, depreciated by 0.56 per cent as market breadth closed negative with 18 gainers and 24 losers. Consequently, the […]
Business

United Airline awaits Nigeria’s nod, connects Washington-Accra

Posted on Author Stories: Wole Shadare

United States-based airline, United Airlines, is anxiously waiting for approval from Nigeria before it can resume flight services between Washington DC and Lagos. The carrier plans a new three-times weekly service subject to Federal Government’s approval.   United was operating Lagos to Houston prior to the 2016 economic depression amid foreign airlines’ N120 billion stuck […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica