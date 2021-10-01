Nigeria’s 40% farm produce loss impedes food security target

Nigeria’s quest to attain food security will continue to be a mirage following the country’s loss of about 40 per cent farm produce to post-harvest loss and other agric challenges. A report by WUFAS AGRONET, an agric food processing technology agency, revealed that 40 per cent harvest loss and other agric challenges have permanently resulted to Nigeria being an import dependent nation of agric products. The report noted that it had also consequently caused the country’s teeming youth population and the unemployed graduates to be mere casual factory workers in the hands of Asians involved in food processing.

The report said had increased the grinding poverty. WUFAS AGRONET in the report highlighted that lack of onthe farm processing, like poor storage facilities, including infrastructural deficit, for instance, good roads and bridges network, lack of adequate electricity for cooling (coldchain maintainance), lack of adequate knowledge in food processing technology, amongst others, have dealt a big blow to the country’s quest to achieve food security and sufficiency. According to the food processing technology company, “at WUFAS AGRONet, we envisioned a paradigm shift by breaking through stereotypical limitation of traditional paralysis and freeze of the normal classroom education to “relevant” industrial competence, towards sustainable food security and value chain development to make Nigeria the food basket in Africa and beyond, especially in the optics of the emergening AFCFTA and International commodity market through WUFAS AGR0Net’s redefined agroprenuerial empowerment in food processing technology enabled through various years of experiences in the food industries.”

The report, while talking about the China’s experience, pointed out that China used to be a poverty ridden country until she took advantage of well tailored industrial policies and support investment climate in low and medium transfer between 1980 – 1990s, at the start of her reform and opening up policy when low and medium -end industries flocked from advanced western countries and Japan to take advantage of the then China’s relatively cheap labour cost. WUFAS AGRONet’s in the agric report said, towards this development, the Chinese learnt the act of relevant industrial competence and today China is on top. “Like China,, Nigeria’s industrial development is a function of the leadership disposition and policy choice they make or did not make. “It is note worthy, however, that the office of the vice president launched the Presidential Economic Diversification Initiative (PEDI).

“The core working group in the thematic areas of nutrition, health, and education must be reappraised, especially in nutrition – agroprenuerial food processing technology is very vital,” the report said. While evaluating the country’s food technology, the report said: “Food processing technology is the conversion of raw food materials into the alternative readily consumables. The technology involves hydrolysis – gelatinisation, fermentation, size reduction (increase in surface area), homogenization, prevention against natural elements e.g oxidation, rancidity etc. “Food nutrition and biochemistry is another application of the food processing giving scienctific explanation to the naturalness of food subsistences,” the report stated.

