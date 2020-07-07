Nigeria’s $635m lube market threatened

Counterfeiting worsens producers’ woes

BEWARE

Manufacturers say they are vindicated by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON’s) alarm over imported fake engine oil

Nigeria’s over $653 million lube oil market projection is under a fresh threat as product counterfeiting reached an all-time high, worsening manufacturers’ woes. Manufacturers, who craved government intervention to save the sector, declared that they were collectively vindicated by the alarm raised by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) over imported fake engine oil

Nigeria’s lubricant market is, according to a report by Tech- Sci Research, a research-based management consulting firm sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, projected to reach $683 million by 2023.

It said: “The demand for lubricants in the domestic market is met by supermajor international oil companies (IOCs), as well as independent marketers in Nigeria. The market is poised to become a profit spinning centre for investors taking early strategic position at the different levels of the value chain needed to make the product available to customers.

“With the recent increase in import duty of base oil and additives (10% duty and 5% valueadded tax) and 30 per cent duty, five per cent VAT on finished lubes, investors have a chance to take advantage of investment opportunities in the sector.

Nigeria currently accounts for 700 million litres (1%) of global demand.” These projections have, however, faced a threat buoyed by importation of fake lube oil.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of suspected substandard Toyota brand of engine oil in the market. Director General of SON, Dr. Osita Aboloma, said the suspected substandard engine oil was discovered through the agency’s regular market surveillance in its 42 offices nationwide.

He further noted that the imported product had neither undergone the agency’s offshore conformity assessment process, nor registered with the agency for traceability and quality verification.

This is even as the agency has appealed to manufacturers to adhere to acceptable standards in the production of quality hand sanitisers/hand lotions as essential preventive items needed to defeat the prevailing fight against the coronavirus global pandemic.

SON in a statement, weekend, stated that the Toyota brand of engine oil were being sold in one litre and four litre containers to unsuspecting Nigerian consumers, further stating that the suspected substandard product has no relationship whatsoever with products of the Toyota brands of automobile or related products.

Stating that they have been vindicated by the revelations from SON, Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria (LUPAN) said its members have been clamouring for help over threat the proliferations of fake and counterfeit products have been posing to the sector.

“Nigeria’s lubricant market offers enormous opportunities for investors looking for high returns. We are driving advocacy that will see import duty of 50 percent slammed on imported finished lubes.

Early investors can also enjoy pioneer status and a five-year tax holiday, should we pull through,” Emeka Obidike, executive secretary of LUPAN said.

He noted that despite this threats however there are areas in the industry where investors can put money and expect high returns. These include blending plants, additives plants, reference laboratory, recycling plants and base oil plants.

The lubricants market in Nigeria has grown over the years from 2012 to 2017 with the growth in the number of second hand and new passenger and commercial vehicles in the country.

Penetration of used cars and the requirement of more frequent lubricant changes in older vehicles as compared to newer models have contributed to the volume demand of automotive lubricants in Nigeria.

Consequently, SON’s Director of Compliance, Obiora Manama, has advised Nigerians to avoid the purchase of the suspected counterfeit Toyota brand of engine oil in the meantime.

Manama said the agency’s operatives were on the trail of other uncertified and unregistered brands of engine oil in the market for necessary regulatory action.

He advised the general public to patronise only certified Madein- Nigeria brands of engine oil with the MANCAP logo and imported brands that had undergone the agency’s offshore conformity assessment process and were duly registered for traceability and quality verification.

Speaking on hand sanitisers and lotions, SON warned that local manufacturers who fail to abide by the required acceptable international standards would be identified and sanctioned.

The agency noted that the importance of quality hand sanitisers cannot be overemphasised at a time the world was on the race to find a cure to combat the coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19. Aboloma, represented by the Ogun State Officer 11, SON, Engr. Akanbi Eyitayo Micheal, said SON would not tolerate any minus in standards.

Like this: Like Loading...