Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions hit 207.6m

…as internet users rise to 152.9m

Active subscriptions for mobile telecommunications services in Nigeria across the networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile rose to 207.6 million in October. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which disclosed this in its latest industry data, stated that the number of active mobile subscriptions in the preceding month stood at 204.9 million. The NCC noted that this showed that the telecommunications operators added a total of 2.7 million new subscriptions in October.

With this, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also increased to 108.94 per cent. This is calculated based on an estimated 190 million population of the country. According to the NCC’s report, MTN remained the largest mobile operator by the number of subscriptions in the country. In the month under review, the company activated 696, 600 new lines, which brought its total active subscriptions to 83.3 million. Airtel as the second largest operator added 963, 274 new subscriptions in the month.

This brought its total subscriptions to 56.2 million. Globacom also activated 824, 812 new lines, bringing its customer base to 55 million. 9mobile, which bounced back from its consistent loss of subscribers in July, also sustained its gains as it added 223,889 new subscriptions in the month. This brought its total subscriptions to 12.9 million from 12.7 million it recorded in September.

Meanwhile, the total number of Nigerians connected to the internet across mobile, fixed wired and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) rose to 152.9 million in October from 151.5 million recorded in the preceding month. According to the NCC’s report, the telecommunications operators added 1.4 million new internet customers in the month. While the data subscriptions had been on a steady increase in the last one year as the telcos aggressively push for the deployment of 4G infrastructure, the current COVID- 19 pandemic has forced many Nigerians to depend heavily on the internet for several needs.

Like this: Like Loading...