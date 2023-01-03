Nigeria’s active telephone lines rise by 1.18% to 215m MoM

The number of active telephone lines known as teledensity rose month-onmonth (MoM) by 1.18 per cent to 214,696,227 in October 2022 from 212,201,578 recorded in the preceding month of September 2022. This was revealed by the recent data – Subscriber/Teledensity – by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

According to NCC, “teledensity is defined as the number of active telephone connections per one hundred (100) inhabitants living within an area and is expressed as a percentage figure.” On year-on-year (YoY) calculation, the teledensity increased by 11.9 per cent to 214,696,227 in October 2022, from 191,951,769 recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

The data also indicated that the NCC had consistently recorded a positive trend in the teledensity from 197,499,028 or 103.46 per cent in January 2022 to 204,578,953 or 107.17 per cent in May 2022 before hitting the current 214,696,227 (112.47 per cent) in October 2022. For the broadband penetration, the Commission revealed that the country reached 44.55 per cent in October, 2022 with 86,949,451 subscribers.

The October figure shows an upshoot of 0.46 per cent from the previous month’s data which was put at 86,062,025 (45.09%). In August, the broadband penetration was 44.65 per cent – 85,232,291 subscriptions, it rose from 44.49 per cent in July, 2022.

Meanwhile, the telecoms industry’s contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) decreased to 12.85 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 from 15 per cent in the second quarter and 12.94 per cent in the first quarter. Though, the figure for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 0.91 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Meanwhile, industry analysts said the broadband penetration was moving at a slow pace, saying the country has to brace up to be able to meet up with the 70 per cent target set for 2025.

With 45.55 per cent penetration as of October 2022, the country needs additional 24.49 per cent in terms of broadband coverage to achieve the 70 per cent target by 2025. In 2020, when the broadband plan was launched, penetration stood at 38.49 percent. At the current 45.55 percent penetration, it implies a growth of only about 7 per cent in the two years the plan has been in force.

Analysts said if the pace of growth does not increase in the next three years, the country was most likely to miss the 70 per cent target. They also said that the contribution of the sector to the GDP has to be worked upon, stating that the decrease noticed in the third quarter compared to the first and second quarters was not encouraging.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman, EVC, of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had earlier appreciated the growth of the Nigeria’s broadband usage, saying it has continued on the rise, moving up from 40.9 per cent in February 2022 to 44.5 per cent in July 2022, a figure considered hopeful for achieving the national broadband target of 70 per cent in 2025, according to him.

While stating that the strides were the results of the Commission’s regulatory efficiency and focused implementation of policies and strategies of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Danbatta expressed hope that the sector would experience boom in the coming year, while putting up new strategies to make sure the industry is more developed. He noted that public inquiry was in tandem with the Commission’s strategy of consulting stakeholders in all its regulatory interventions.

The EVC further stated that the amendment of these regulatory instruments were to reflect current realities, one of which is the anticipated deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) technology, and management of short codes in Nigeria, including the Toll-Free Emergency Code 112.

