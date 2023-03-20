Nigeria’s Akingbemisilu dazzles at ITTF Masters Para Open in Italy

Nigeria’s Bolawa Akingbemisilu made his presence felt in his maiden international outing after upstaging some of the top players to settle for a silver medal in the class five division at the ITTF Lignano Masters Para Open 2023 concluded at the weekend in Italy. However, settled for two silver and two bronze medals at the four-day F-20 ranking point championships.

Akingbemisilu who was part of the 16-man team sponsored by the Delta State Government to the first hurdle to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France. Grouped alongside top-rated players, he worked his way into the knockout stage where he caused one of the upsets after beating Jack Hunter, 3-2 in the semifinal round. Despite going down early in the game, the Nigerian fought back to beat the world number five and booked his place in the final against Serbia’s Mitar Palikuca.

As he did in the semifinal, Akingbemisilu did not start well against the world number six but he rallied back and his efforts could not help him from losing the gold medal to the Serbian at 3-1. The performance of Akingbemisilu was lauded by ITTF who tipped the Nigerian for the African title in near future. Also, Commonwealth silver medallist Isau Ogunkunle earned the second silver in men’s class four after losing 3-2 in the final to Japan’s Kazuki Shichino. Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi settled for bronze in the women’s class five while Kehinde Lawal also claimed bronze in the women’s class nine.

Like this: Like Loading...