Nigeria’s Ambassador to Jordan dies in Abuja 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Jordan, Alhaji Haruna Ungogo is dead.
Family sources said the diplomat died at a government hospital in Garki, Abuja on Sunday.
Amb. Ungoggo was appointed as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Iran by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.
However, officials are keeping sealed lips over the death of the 70-year-old Diplomat.
Family sources at his Naibawa residence in Kano metropolis said that arrangements are being made with federal and local authorities to ferry his remains to Kano Sunday evening in order to hold his burial.
Alhaji Haruna Ungogo was former Secretary to the Kano State Government, former Finance Commissioner and ex- Rector, Kano State Polytechnic.

