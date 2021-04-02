Islam

Nigeria’s apex Islamic body demands fullscale religious census of MDAs’ workforce

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has urged the Federal Government to conduct a fullscale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to revealing the states of origin and religious affiliations of the Nigerian workforce.

The Council also criticised the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for its outcry and claim that the recent shortlisting of 13 Muslims for 20 Justices for the Appeal Court positions was an attempt to Islamic the judiciary. The apex Islamic body said one billion calumnies by CAN, unleashed against Muslims cannot extinguish the light of Islam in the country. NSCIA also noted that Christianity preaches love, honesty, sincerity, tolerance, good neighbourliness and kindness, among other virtues, and therefore, CAN should desist from blackmail and bigotry.

The Council, in a statement co-signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu and Arc. Haruna Zuberu Usman-Ugwu, its Deputy Secretary-General and Ag. Director of Administration, said; ““Behind the mask of ethnicity that the propagandists wear to deceive the unwary is a religious agenda to obliterate Muslims from the socio-political life of the entire South where hijab would be criminalised and the courts of law would be disobeyed at will by the so-called elite, as being witnessed in Kwara state. “Muslims who listen to the deceit of ‘those-who-wish-others-evil’ or the rants of their megaphones are bound to regret if they continue to toe their divisive ethnic and religious propaganda.

Muslim opinion leaders, especially politicians, writers and journalists, are to be wary of being subliminally drawn into what will potentially destroy them. You cannot trust those who disobey rightful court orders to guarantee your basic rights when push comes to shove! “It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) reiterates its earlier call that the Federal Government should urgently conduct a full-scale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The statistics would be helpful as it would reveal the states of origin and religious affiliations of the Nigerian workforce. Muslims can no longer tolerate the psychological terrorism of those whose stock-in-trade is a campaign of calumny and bigoted propaganda anytime a Muslim happens to be at the helm of affairs in Nigeria.

”This is the way forward at this time as the vilification of Muslims by CAN can only be redressed by publishing the statistics and letting the world know who is marginalising who.” The NSCIA lambasted CAN, saying that Muslims can no longer tolerate any bigoted propaganda whenever a Muslim happens to be at the helm of affairs in the country. Against that background, it urged the Federal Government to conduct a full-scale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to revealing the states of origin and religious affiliations of the Nigerian workforce. The NSCIA said the CAN kept mum when Christians dominated the political appointments by past governments, but was swift to claim religious marginalisation when the tides favoured the Muslims.

It said, “The attention of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has been drawn to the insinuations and vituperations that trailed the shortlisting of 20 Justices-designate by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

“It would be noted that except it is compelled to do so, the Council has often resisted joining issues with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as a matter of principle. However, NSCIA would not allow the serial falsehood of CAN and its propensity for character assassination of people on the basis of their religious identity to stand because truth is irrefragable. “The unassailable truth is that Justices of the Court of Appeal (JCAs) are 70 but the North with 19 States has 34 while the South with 17 States has 36.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim, Catholic journalists parley, seek accurate reportage

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim and the Catholic Journalists’ groups have engaged in a parley where the need for media men to uphold the ethics of their profession in the discharge of duties to the citizens and the nation. This call was made at a one-day workshop organized by Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) and the […]
Islam

Hajj 2020: No refunds for Oyo intending pilgrims –Govt

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Intending pilgrims who have deposited into the account of the Oyo State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board will not get a refund. The Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), which declared this asked all intending pilgrims who made deposits with it for this year’s disrupted hajj to rest assured that their deposits are safe for activation for the […]
Islam

80 Islamic scholars, Imams discuss COVID-19 second wave

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

80 Ulama and Imams converged on Kaduna, Kaduna State, for a workshop on the Islamic perspective on COVID- 19 and climate change. At the opening of a two-day workshop organised by the Jama’atul Tajdidil Islamiy, in conjunction with the Kaduna State University, the national coordinator of the group, Sheikh Abubakar Mujahid, said: “We decided to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica