Nigeria’s apex Islamic body demands fullscale religious census of MDAs’ workforce

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has urged the Federal Government to conduct a fullscale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to revealing the states of origin and religious affiliations of the Nigerian workforce.

The Council also criticised the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for its outcry and claim that the recent shortlisting of 13 Muslims for 20 Justices for the Appeal Court positions was an attempt to Islamic the judiciary. The apex Islamic body said one billion calumnies by CAN, unleashed against Muslims cannot extinguish the light of Islam in the country. NSCIA also noted that Christianity preaches love, honesty, sincerity, tolerance, good neighbourliness and kindness, among other virtues, and therefore, CAN should desist from blackmail and bigotry.

The Council, in a statement co-signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu and Arc. Haruna Zuberu Usman-Ugwu, its Deputy Secretary-General and Ag. Director of Administration, said; ““Behind the mask of ethnicity that the propagandists wear to deceive the unwary is a religious agenda to obliterate Muslims from the socio-political life of the entire South where hijab would be criminalised and the courts of law would be disobeyed at will by the so-called elite, as being witnessed in Kwara state. “Muslims who listen to the deceit of ‘those-who-wish-others-evil’ or the rants of their megaphones are bound to regret if they continue to toe their divisive ethnic and religious propaganda.

Muslim opinion leaders, especially politicians, writers and journalists, are to be wary of being subliminally drawn into what will potentially destroy them. You cannot trust those who disobey rightful court orders to guarantee your basic rights when push comes to shove! “It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) reiterates its earlier call that the Federal Government should urgently conduct a full-scale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The statistics would be helpful as it would reveal the states of origin and religious affiliations of the Nigerian workforce. Muslims can no longer tolerate the psychological terrorism of those whose stock-in-trade is a campaign of calumny and bigoted propaganda anytime a Muslim happens to be at the helm of affairs in Nigeria.

”This is the way forward at this time as the vilification of Muslims by CAN can only be redressed by publishing the statistics and letting the world know who is marginalising who.” The NSCIA lambasted CAN, saying that Muslims can no longer tolerate any bigoted propaganda whenever a Muslim happens to be at the helm of affairs in the country. Against that background, it urged the Federal Government to conduct a full-scale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to revealing the states of origin and religious affiliations of the Nigerian workforce. The NSCIA said the CAN kept mum when Christians dominated the political appointments by past governments, but was swift to claim religious marginalisation when the tides favoured the Muslims.

It said, “The attention of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has been drawn to the insinuations and vituperations that trailed the shortlisting of 20 Justices-designate by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

“It would be noted that except it is compelled to do so, the Council has often resisted joining issues with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as a matter of principle. However, NSCIA would not allow the serial falsehood of CAN and its propensity for character assassination of people on the basis of their religious identity to stand because truth is irrefragable. “The unassailable truth is that Justices of the Court of Appeal (JCAs) are 70 but the North with 19 States has 34 while the South with 17 States has 36.”

