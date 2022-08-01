News

Nigeria’s automobile sector comatose as import levy grosses N180bn

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

As records show that the Nigeria Customs Service has so far collected over N180 billion from the 35 per cent import levy on fully built cars, investors in the Nigerian automotive manufacturing sector, whom the levy was put in place by the Federal Government to assist, are gasping for breath.

 

According to reports, not less than 20 of the 26 companies that commenced assembling of different brands of vehicles in the country at the inception of the auto policy have closed shop due to the current economic crunch and the unfavourable operating environment in Nigeria.

Deputy Managing Director of CFAO Motors, Kunle Jaiyesimi, who disclosed this at the weekend in Lagos, stated that Nigeria’s automotive industry was in a precarious situation and needed urgent intervention or the country would in no distant time become market for Ghana and other more serious African countries as the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) goes into operation.

 

Jaiyesimi made disclosures while making a presentation at the 7th edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association ( NAJA) training/ capacity building workshop held on Friday in Lagos with the theme: “Accelerating Automobile Industry Recovery Strategy In Post-COVID-19 Era.”

According to the deputy managing director, his company, CFAO, is not isolated from the catalogue of woes that the local automotive industry is passing through, despite all the efforts made so far to build the sector to an enviable position.

Jaiyesimi, who is also the Chairman of Auto & Allied sub-Sectoral group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, LCCI, pointed out that his company had been having the impact of the prevailing economic situation but decided not to lay off their workers.

To keep the employees, he disclosed that CFAO had since converted their workers in assembly plants to after-sales staff, so as to continue to keep them.

 

He, therefore, urged automotive journalists to do an independent investigation into the workings of assembly plants in the country, so that they can come up with an ascertained report about what is happening in that area.

 

Picking holes in the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP), which took off in 2013 to revitalise the auto industry, Jaiyesimi noted that the enabling law had not been enacted seven years after it was inherited by the present administration.

 

At the inception of the auto policy, not less than 58 companies were licensed by the Federal Government and 26 commenced assembling of vehicles in the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Odua investment to hold AGM June 22

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Odua Investment Company Limited (OICL) will present its year 2021 audited financial accounts and also propose the declaration of dividend to its shareholder states at its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.   According to a statement signed by its Head, Branding and Communications, Mr Victor Ayetoro, the AGM would be held at […]
News

YAF raises the alarm on plan for nationwide violent protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum [YAF] has raised the alarm over alleged plan by a group to instigate violence and cause chaos in Nigeria with a view to bringing down the country and the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. YAF alleged that the YWC, in concert with the Eastern […]
News

Presidency: Boko Haram weaker now than 2015

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Army neutralised 2,403 criminals, seized N12.5bn contrabands The Presidency has said that the Boko Haram elements causing mayhem in the North- East region are weaker now than they were in 2015 when the present administration took over the reins of power in Nigeria. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica