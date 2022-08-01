Nigeria’s automobile sector comatose as import levy grosses N180bn

As records show that the Nigeria Customs Service has so far collected over N180 billion from the 35 per cent import levy on fully built cars, investors in the Nigerian automotive manufacturing sector, whom the levy was put in place by the Federal Government to assist, are gasping for breath.

According to reports, not less than 20 of the 26 companies that commenced assembling of different brands of vehicles in the country at the inception of the auto policy have closed shop due to the current economic crunch and the unfavourable operating environment in Nigeria.

Deputy Managing Director of CFAO Motors, Kunle Jaiyesimi, who disclosed this at the weekend in Lagos, stated that Nigeria’s automotive industry was in a precarious situation and needed urgent intervention or the country would in no distant time become market for Ghana and other more serious African countries as the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) goes into operation.

Jaiyesimi made disclosures while making a presentation at the 7th edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association ( NAJA) training/ capacity building workshop held on Friday in Lagos with the theme: “Accelerating Automobile Industry Recovery Strategy In Post-COVID-19 Era.”

According to the deputy managing director, his company, CFAO, is not isolated from the catalogue of woes that the local automotive industry is passing through, despite all the efforts made so far to build the sector to an enviable position.

Jaiyesimi, who is also the Chairman of Auto & Allied sub-Sectoral group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, LCCI, pointed out that his company had been having the impact of the prevailing economic situation but decided not to lay off their workers.

To keep the employees, he disclosed that CFAO had since converted their workers in assembly plants to after-sales staff, so as to continue to keep them.

He, therefore, urged automotive journalists to do an independent investigation into the workings of assembly plants in the country, so that they can come up with an ascertained report about what is happening in that area.

Picking holes in the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP), which took off in 2013 to revitalise the auto industry, Jaiyesimi noted that the enabling law had not been enacted seven years after it was inherited by the present administration.

At the inception of the auto policy, not less than 58 companies were licensed by the Federal Government and 26 commenced assembling of vehicles in the country

