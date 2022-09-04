Business

Nigeria’s Awosika heads Microsoft Africa office

Microsoft veteran and African expert Kunle Awosika has assumed the position of Managing Director for the Africa Transformation Office as its former managing director, Wael Elkabbany steps into a new role heading up the Africa Regional Cluster.

With more than 22 years’ experience working in multiple countries across the continent, Awosika has a deep understanding of, and passion for Africa. He was one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office, and has played various roles in the company, including Director of Enterprise Business, Country Manager: Microsoft Kenya and Director: Small and Medium Corporates, Emerging Markets.

In these roles, he has had the opportunity to introduce transformational technology opportunities to a wide range of organizations in both the public and private sectors, enabling them to unlock significant value. Awosika will bring this deep experience in multiple African markets to the new role.

“I am passionate about the incredible potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world. I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential,” says Awosika.

“With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, Kunle Awosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent,” says Wael Elkabbany.

Launched in 2021, the ATO is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups. Understanding that these ambitious goals cannot be achieved alone, strategic partnerships with governments, international organisations, multinationals, and African enterprises will accelerate investments in Africa and increase the continent’s export of digital services.

Since its inception, the ATO has spearheaded initiatives and strategic partnerships across Africa to build digital infrastructure, enable small and medium enterprises with digital capabilities, support innovative startups and skill the current and future workforce.

“I look forward to playing a role in unlocking Africa’s potential as the ATO develops and steers strategic partnerships with governments, international organizations and partners to accelerate digital transformation agendas and fuel a knowledge-based economy,” says Awosika. Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge.

Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. Meanwhile, Microsoft has disclosed that the opportunity in Africa is immense, but there is a pressing need to adopt digital platforms to accelerate Africa’s economic growth and better enable Africans to participate in the global digital economy.

Through the Africa Transformation Office, Microsoft focuses on four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, SMEs and startups, supported by strategic partnerships with industry alliances and coalitions, to fuel investment in Africa and further establish the continent’s export of digital services.

 

