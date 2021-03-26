News

Nigeria’s beach clean-up initiative gets governance board

The multi-city beach clean-up exercise initiated by the Chief Executive Officer at Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, has announced seasoned environmentalists as its governing board members. Themulti-citybeachcleanup project will kick off at AlphaBeachinLagosonMarch 27. It will bring together environmental groups, corporationsandvolunteerstha twill rid the Alpha Beach end of Ibeju-Lekkicoastlineof trash, making it clean and safe.

The board included Taiwo Adewole; Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola and Akanbi Williams. In this role, they would provide support, guidance and oversight to the continent’s most ambitious clean-up programme seeking to keep beaches clean and fresh on Nigeria’s extensive 853km coastal line, which cuts across nine states. Unveiling the committee, Abubakar said: “We are pleased to welcome Taiwo, Bilikiss and Akanbi formally.

Their vast experience in recycling, environmental management and science will hugely benefit our movement of almost 2,000 volunteers committed to keeping beaches clean and safe from a leadership perspective. “And to be clear, we are not just cleaning beaches to feel good. We are protecting marine life, creating jobs in coastal communities and recycling waste to promote project sustainability. This is about acting as one to better society and I am humbled by the trust this represents

