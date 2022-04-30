Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s best bartenders set to compete at World Class 2022

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Recently, Guinness Nigeria announced the commencement of its foremost bartender competition, World Class. This official flag off for the World Class journey which began in Lagos, will stop in key cities across Nigeria before ending with a bang in Sydney, Australia. World Class is the world’s largest and most exclusive bartending competition, mixology education programme; curated to celebrate bartending creativity and innovative cocktail making trends while inspiring people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process.

World Class has supported, trained, and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, across 60 countries, for over 12 years, while partnering them with the world’s finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve collection. World Class 2022 will witness the unveiling of the ‘Big 30’ – top 30 mixologists/bartenders across Nigeria put through Masterclasses on the perfect serve for participating Diageo premium spirits; Johnnie Walker and Ketel One.

Diageo through Guinness Nigeria is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion which will be brought to life in this year’s competition. Thus, an intentional approach towards ensuring active participation from women has been adopted with hopes that it will encourage interest in the years to come and recruit more women into the bartending community, leveraging the Diageo Bar Academy programme. The 30-strong list will be shortlisted at regional finals in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, where four bartenders will be selected.

The final four will dazzle a select crowd at a three-day Cocktail Week showing off their winning recipes. The eventual winner will represent Nigeria at the global finals in Sydney, Australia later this year. Head of Customer Marketing International Premium Spirits, Reserve Brands and Modern Trade, Sammy Okwandu: ‘‘World Class is a global platform that seeks to take consumers on a journey where fine drinking is seen the same way as fine dining. ‘‘The bartender competition is also our way of giving back some of the values we derive from a sector of the value chain that is often overlooked; our on-trade partners. Ultimately, we look forward to an amazing six months with some of the best mixologists in the land and may the best bartender win.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Bill Cosby’s parole petition denied after refusing therapy for sexual offenders

Posted on Author Reporter

• Cosby sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault The Pennsylvania parole board has turned down comedian Bill Cosby’s petition to be released from a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated indecent assault, citing his refusal to participate in a therapy programme for sexually violent predators. Laura Treaster, a spokeswoman for the state parole […]
Arts & Entertainments

Music runs in my blood – ‘Ogbelaka man’

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

If you have ever encountered Eno Louis Enobakhare, whose stage name is Eno Louis, you would be enamoured not just by his craftsmanship as a musician and entertainer or his high business acumen as he has successfully embraced the fine mix of showmanship and business. But also by his handsome personality, passion for music, arts […]
Arts & Entertainments

National Theatre in age of globalisation, technology

Posted on Author comTony Okuyeme

“The National Theatre must realise that the theatre, as the mother and melting pot of all other art forms must embrace her many children; television, film, radio and of course, the internet and its many offspring; twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Tik Tok etc. “The National Theatre must renew and reinvent itself with the blood and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica