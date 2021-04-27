Nigeria’s big, policing’s difficult, Osinbajo confesses

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the size of the country has made policing difficult harping on the need to reorganise the nation’s security architecture.

Osinbajo said this on Monday when he received on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, His Royal Majesty, Yakanaje Uke, (in Nasarawa State), Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Tuesday, the Vice President acknowledged that the country was facing serious security challenges but gave the assurance that such would be overcome.

He said: “This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to reorganize our security architecture, which is what is going on now.”

According to him, the current security challenges would prepare the country for a greater and prosperous future, urging the traditional institution to support the re-engineering process.

Like this: Like Loading...