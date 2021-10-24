Nigeria’s bio-diversity, a potential goldmine, by Robert

Azibaola Robert is a lawyer but now into engineering. A cousin of former President Good luck Jonathan, Robert recently engaged in an expedition into the forests of the Niger Delta starting from Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he explained what prompted him into doing that

Recently, you engaged in an expedition into the forests of the Niger Delta starting from Bayelsa State. What prompted you into doing that?

I wanted to create a legacy that will make my people to have something on their table in future. I thought that if I do something that will attract international attention to the people here and make them have that sense of belonging to bring tourists here and create a system that every year people will be coming around and dropping that little dollar. They will definitely not know that it was from the impact that I created but my spirit will be happy that I have done something like that. My plan is to create a system through tourism where people across the world can come and spend some dollars in order to enhance our local people’s economically. I’m serving as a catalyst for tourism because I know what to do to attract tourism in Nigeria. Although I don’t want to take political appointment as a director in the Institute of Tourism or in the Ministry but seeing the little I have done by being in the forest, if you know the ripple effect that it will have in a few years’ time, you will probably be saying thank you for what I have done. At the end of the day, what we are doing now, I’m going to post it on social media. And we are going to create a big documentary, put it on local television which I’m ready to fund, not for my fame or popularity and I will also try it to navigate it to intern ational or ganisations like national geographic, discovery channels and all that and also push it to the United Nations, climate change agenda, deforestation agenda. I’m trying to put our story back into the forefront of discussion because our story has been narrowed down to the issues of oil. Oil will dissipate one day and it will leave us with no good.

How rich are our forests?

Look, we have a rich forest here. The Niger Delta rain forest is so rich and diverse that if we keep pushing it, it will create attention from the international organisations and they will begin to look at it. If at the end of the day, United Nations representatives come here to set up an institute for the study of vegetation, if at the end of the day, the white people who are passionate about tourism, who know the real value of tourism, that will be to our advantage. We Nigerians have a skewed perception about life.

We don’t value what we have, rather we value what the white man or other people have. So you see people running away from Miami in the United States and all kinds of places to enjoy themselves. They go to those places and go into boats and ride round. We have so much water here. Why not buy the boat here and create security for people to cruise around here.

A state or people cannot progress until they begin to invest in local economy. I intend to make it a yearly thing. This year I’m fully funding it and next year, by the time I do it, it will become a national event and after five years, people will be congregating and when it comes to that point, it will take on a life of its own and I might not need to be there.

Now, imagine that I created a system where two or three hundred people are coming every year to take expeditions into the forest of the Niger Delta, do you know the ripple effect. From the airport, Nigeria will benefit. T

he state will benefit and before you know it, people are beginning to build camps in these forests. Why can’t we hype the Niger Delta rain forest to become a global property? Why do we abandon the rich biodiversity that we have and now focus only on oil and politics? It makes me go crazy.

Why do we need to import Paracetamol when we have all these herbs around here? Why can’t we build a pharmaceutical company that will research these herbs? What are our lab scientists doing when they graduate instead of doing research on these things? But for insecurity, why can’t we have a boat cruise from Yenagoa to Lagos and enjoy the beautiful waters.

Those waters they are enjoying there are not as beautiful as we have. You enter our forests, you see how serene and beautiful it is. They will create things that will twist our memory by writing fake stories. You go there, they will tell you this thing has been around for centuries and was invented by so many people. For God’s sake, we are all educated. Can’t we also write things and tag things.

But have thought about the security challenges in the whole thing?

Insecurity is a challenge but you see when you call sea piracy, it is not an invention of the Ijaw people. It is not an invention of the Bayelsa people. It is an invention of the Europeans. So sea piracy has been there right from inception over 400 years ago but until you replace sea piracy and kidnapping with something else, it will not go away and the only way to replace all these things is to create an avenue for jobs. If you setup a tourist system where everywhere is always busy, it becomes difficult for them to operate. So, until you make the waters and the creeks very busy that every time, the cruise is passing with a lot of things, p e o p l e dancing, people celebrating, with time, they too will find an avenue for survival.

What are some of the things you found out in the course of this expedition?

The thing is that, actually corruption has permeated a lot of things. In those days, there used to be forest guards, forest management institutions and forests were properly managed. If you are taking a truck load of wood out, you will be afraid because they were as powerful as EFCC was. All those things have died off.

The police that are supposed to assist, nobody cares. It is now about economic benefit forgetting the ripple effect that these things will give us in generations to come. I’m particularly pained that we have lost our capacity to regulate our forest and logging now is everybody’s business.

The only solution is when the international community begins to give attention and our governments will wake up. If for instance, in the course of this expedition, the matter gets to the UK parliament and it is being discussed, the governor here will get up and say this matter is being discussed and begin to call the Ministry of agriculture, tourism and other related regulatory bodies.

That is how it works here. I’m also amazed at some of the things that we are neglecting like the experience I had with a man who was distilling local gin called Ogogoro in a palm wine tapping camp. I had a palm wine tapping section.

He said that he used to get about N12,000 or their amount of Ogogoro in two to three days but the labour that goes with it is so archaic that he has been doing that business for 30 years in the same way. Now what actually happened?

We traced it to the colonial era where Ogogoro, which is 60/70 per cent alcohol, is tagged illicit gin and it is still illicit till date, which is still in our book as a country.

If you have Ogogoro in a market place or motor park, the likelihood is that police will confiscate it but if you have 300 cartons of Gordon gin in that same park, nobody looks and it is alcohol. That is the colonial mentality. Why have we for so many years not been able to refine Ogogoro to make it a commercial business that will benefit people?

I owe it a duty to advocate it because it is a local gin. Everything that we drink and import here are local drinks of people somewhere. With time, they refined them and sold them to us. Why can’t we refine the local drinks for people?

Even the man that was cooking the Ogogoro doesn’t know the percentage of alcohol inside and he has been doing it for 30years. It is not his fault. It is the fault of us who are educated. He has one thing called a condenser. Condenser is a refinery.

That condenser is with a pipe and he puts water there. We could scale up that condenser. If our laboratory could do it in such a way that will be appealing for the general consumption, it will sell. Until we have a change of our mental state, things will not work.

We also saw a Pangolin in our forest. It is a rare species. We can use pangolin to draw attention to the Niger Delta that everybody will say that the rain forest contains pangolins and people will be coming from across the world. We could make a lot more money from tourism than we are making on oil.

How do you see local refining of crude during the expedition?

I’m trying to avoid the issues of crude oil and oil. That is why as a person, I decided that I was not going to do any crude oil related business. In Nigeria everybody is an oil businessman and if you look, the richest people in US, they are not people who are into oil business but those into technology. Refining crude oil is the same of refining Ogogoro. It is good for government to encourage them to scale it up.

The Port Harcourt and Warri refineries are obsolete. If the government was wise enough to gather these people and promise to give them 100 barrels of crude per day and if they can improve on their technology within six or one year, we will increase it to 200 per day.

If they improve further by not destroying the environment they will get 300 barrels per day, by now, Nigeria will not be importing fuel again. Now those guys are doing it under fear and threat, so they are still at that subsistent stage.

No freedom to bring basic parts because they are afraid that if they do it, the government will come and bomb it. My prayer is that Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva will be able to convince his boss to do it. It is another way of empowering the youths.

