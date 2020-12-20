Nigeria’s blue economy can help diversification –Salim

Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Mallam Farouk Salim, has said that Nigeria’s Blue Economy Project would help the country continue to diversify the economy and generate far larger revenues than what it is currently generating, saying the call for the use of Standard Operating Procedures for the effective implementation of the Blue Economy project through Standardization cannot be more timely.

Salim, who spoke at Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON’s) recent training workshop in Lagos, noted that SON has the human, technical and procedural capacity for immediate deployment when called upon In view of that, the agency should be seen as being central to achieving the aims and objectives of the blue economy project.

Though the SON helmsman praised the inter-agency collaboration going on between the Nigeria Customs Service and SON, he, however, lamented that the agency could only intercept a minimal number of substandard and counterfeit products being imported into the country because SON operatives are not at the point of entry (the ports).

He expressed hope that the new e-Customs platform about to be introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service will reduce the hiccups associated with tracking down importers of substandard products from the point of entry. Salim, who was represented at the event by Engr. Benedict Preake, an Assistant Director at the Lagos zonal office of the agency, stated that SON is not relenting in the fight against substandard, adulterated and fake products whether imported or locally made in the country.

He noted that the blue or marine economy is the ecosystem of economic activities centered on trade and actions around large bodies of water ranging from rivers to oceans, which are managed in a way as to ensure environmental sustainability.

He added that the economy extends beyond ports and terminals to fishing, waste management, hospitality (beachside hotels and bars), power generation (offshore wind and tidal energy) and transportation (ships, barges, rigs and other floating vessels).

According to him, the mandate of the Organisation includes preparation of standards relating to products, measurements, materials, processes and services amongst others and their promotion at national, regional and international levels; certification of products, assistance in the production of quality goods and services; improvement of measurement accuracies and circulation of information relating to standards

