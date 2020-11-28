News

Nigeria’s borders’ll remain closed for now – Minister

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Friday said Nigeria’s borders would remain under lock and key.
Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers affected by the recent flood in Kebbi State, adding that the Federal Government his not ready yet to reopen the borders in order to boost our agricultural production.
He added further that Nigeria farmers have been performing well by producing food items such as rice, millets, Guinea Corn share butter and others.
He said: “We are not ready now for the reopening of the borders, that is why the Federal Government his ready to support the dry season farming in order to regain what the farmers lost to the cold floods disaster.”
Also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Adamu Aliero, also said borders should remain closed in order to allow local producing rice companies to grow.
He commended the efforts of the Federal Government and state government for supporting the affected flood victims in the state.
Responding, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar, thanked the Federal Government for the gestures, promising equal distribution of the items to the relevant people.
He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to increase the number of the items as this can’t enough the affected people of the state.
The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Col Ismail Yombe Dabai (rtd), said thousands of people that were by flood will be given the items. The items shared are rice, millet, Guinea corn, beans and other food items.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 may cost UK govt. £192bn

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK’s budget watchdog has revised sharply higher its projections for the cost of the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis and warned the country remains on track for its worst economic slump in 300 years. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it now expected the chancellor’s support programmes for the economy – […]
News

UNIABUJA promotes 10 professors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four others to the rank of associate professor.   A statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr.Habib Yakoob, said the elevation took effect from 2018 and 2019, following […]
News

NTA under fire in Senate over 11yrs unprofitability

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), came underintenseattacksin the Senate yesterday, over unsatisfactory submissions on operationalandrevenuedrive of the nation’s media outfit.   The NTA Director-General, YakubuIbnMohammed, was particularly taken up on the joint venture of the television station with Startimes for the past 11 years without declaring a single profit.   The DG had appeared before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: