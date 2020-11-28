Nigeria’s borders’ll remain closed for now – Minister

Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Friday said Nigeria’s borders would remain under lock and key.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers affected by the recent flood in Kebbi State, adding that the Federal Government his not ready yet to reopen the borders in order to boost our agricultural production.

He added further that Nigeria farmers have been performing well by producing food items such as rice, millets, Guinea Corn share butter and others.

He said: “We are not ready now for the reopening of the borders, that is why the Federal Government his ready to support the dry season farming in order to regain what the farmers lost to the cold floods disaster.”

Also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Adamu Aliero, also said borders should remain closed in order to allow local producing rice companies to grow.

He commended the efforts of the Federal Government and state government for supporting the affected flood victims in the state.

Responding, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar, thanked the Federal Government for the gestures, promising equal distribution of the items to the relevant people.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to increase the number of the items as this can’t enough the affected people of the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Col Ismail Yombe Dabai (rtd), said thousands of people that were by flood will be given the items. The items shared are rice, millet, Guinea corn, beans and other food items.

