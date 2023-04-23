‘Nigeria’s borrowing does not reflect on economic growth’

Nigeria’s massive borrowing in the last 10 years has not reflected in its economic growth, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said. The analysts, who stated this in a report released on Friday, likened the Nigerian authorities’ accumulation of debt, especially in the last eight years, to a Ponzi nance, which “appears to have peaked.” They said that although Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio was still below the self-imposed benchmark of 45 per cent, “the inability to invest borrowed funds in productive projects has weakened the nation’s ability to repay its debt.”

The analysts also noted that after the Nigerian authorities raised the debt stock by 419 per cent in 10 years, “productivity growth lulled at 0.2 per cent, while infrastructure stock stagnated at 30 per cent of the GDP and the FGN’s debt service to revenue ratio exceeded 90 per cent. According to the analysts, “Sovereign Ponzi finance refers to a situation where a government engages in a Ponzi schemelike behaviour by issuing debt to pay for current expenses with the expectation of rolling over that debt with new debt in the future, rather than generating sufficient revenue or cutting expenses to repay the debt.

“This leads to a situation where the government’s debt burden grows unchecked, eventually becoming unsustainable. Countries like Sri Lanka, Zambia, Lebanon, Ghana, Pakistan, Tunisia, Egypt, Malawi, and El Salvador that have either defaulted or are at risk of defaulting are guilty of running a sovereign Ponzi scheme.” Explaining how Nigeria seems to belong to the same category as the aforementioned countries, the analysts said: “The Nigerian government began building up sovereign debt after the debt forgiveness of 2004–2005. “However, what seems like a Ponzi finance scheme began in 2015 when the national debt rose 22 per cent to N19.4 trillion from N15.8 trillion in 2014. By 2020, the debt had spiked by 175 per cent to N53.3 trillion. “The Nigerian government thought that cheap international finance would continue ad infinitum. So, new borrowings were used to finance obligations that are due.

Also, borrowed funds were used to finance recurrent expenditures such as salaries and the purchase of stationery and other supplies.” Citing latest data released by the International Monetary Fund IMF), the analysts noted that by the end of 2022, the Nigerian government’s total contractual obligations had risen to N76 trillion. The analysts, who also pointed out that the fiscal deficit amounted to 62per cent of revenue in 2022 and recurrent expenditure totaled N23 trillion (80% of total expenditure), noted: “At least N5 trillion of the borrowed funds in 2022 were spent on recurrent expenditure.” They further stated: “There is no doubt that Nigeria is on the cusp of a debt crisis. In 2022, the FGN spent N96 out of every N100 it got as revenue. The fiscal sustainability scores are red for the subnationals and FGN. “Moreso, interest rates will remain elevated globally in 2023, and this implies that the debt service burden will heighten further, capping the available fiscal headroom. With dwindling revenue amid maturing debt obligations, there is no doubt that the choices are hard and the options are few.” According to the analysts, among the options available to the Nigerian authorities to tackle the problem, include, approaching the IMF for a Policy Support Instrument (PSI), restructuring the country’s debts and undertaking fiscal consolidation.