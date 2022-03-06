Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s box office recorded N4.8bn revenue in 2021- Cinema exhibitors

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has said they realised N4.8 billion revenue through ticket sales in 2021.

CEAN Chairperson, Patrick Lee, disclosed this in an interview with the agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Lee said the figure represented an increase of 128.57 per cent when compared with N2.1 billion worth of tickets sold in 2020.

He noted that there was a great decline in 2020 due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19  pandemic which led to the closure of cinemas.

According to him, before the pandemic year, 2019, total cinema ticket sales in Nigeria was N5.9 billion.

He attributed improved sales in 2021 to the enhanced quality of locally produced movies in the nation, urging movie producers to keep it up.

He added that enhanced publicity by the association on the need for individuals to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas contributed to the feat.

He commended Nollywood movie producers on the improved quality of locally produced movies.

“We have noticed an upward trend in people going to the cinemas lately, we have done a lot of publicity and it is beginning to pay off.

“We have also noticed that the quality of movies coming into the cinemas is now attracting more people.

“During the Christmas period, we had beautiful movies released to the cinema such as Spiderman and Aki and Paw Paw.

“The quality of movies produced between Christmas period and now are generating a lot of interest.

“We will continue to sensitise the public to the benefits of visiting the cinemas to watch movies on the big screen,” he said.

Lee said efforts were also made to improve the environment at every cinema across the nation.

He added that the association reviewed ticket prices to ensure people get value for their money.

