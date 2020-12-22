Nigeria’s broadband growth accelerates

15.5m users connected in 10 months

Broadband penetration in Nigeria has maintained rapid growth this year as more Nigerians have been connected in the last 10 months than the number connected throughout 2019.

Between January and October this year, a total of 15.5 million new broadband users have been connected, according to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In the 12 months of 2019, a total of 12 million broadband users were added by the telecom operators.

With two months’ figures, November and December, yet to be released, the number of connections this year has surpassed that of last year.

From 72.2 million in December 2019, the number of broadOil band users in the country rose to 87.7 million in October this year. This brought the penetration level to 45.93 per cent from 37.80 per cent at the end of 2019.

On the average, the country has been recording one per cent increase each month. While this is indicative of more Nigerians subscribing to 4G mobile service, the mobile network operators have been credited for the increase which is coming through their aggressive push for deployment of 4G service across the country.

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier this year launched a new National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025) with a target of achieving 70 per cent penetration in the next five years.

This followed the expiration of the NBP 2013-2018, which delivered 31 per cent penetration as of December 2018.

Aside from the 70 per cent penetration target, government in the new plan also raised the benchmark speed for broadband service in Nigeria to 25 megapixels per second, which is an improvement from the 1.5mbps benchmark in 2013-2018 plan.

According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, “this new broadband plan is designed to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria, a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90 per cent of the population by 2025.”

Meanwhile, aside from the broadband subscriptions, telecommunications operators in the country had recorded geometric growth in general data service subscriptions between January and October this year.

According to NCC’s data, the four mobile network operators, MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile had added 26.8 million internet subscriptions in the 10 months months. While internet subscription has been on a steady increase over the years, the number of new subscribers recorded in the 10 months came as the highest to be recorded within such period.

This brought the number of active mobile internet subscriptions in the country to 152.5 million as of October end.

Throughout last year, mobile internet subscriptions in the country increased by 14 million from 111.6 million in December 2018 to 125.7 million in December 2019. The nine-month growth recorded so far this year has surpassed last year’s record.

Further analysis of the industry data showed that MTN Nigeria, which is the largest network operator by subscriber number, added 10.9 million new internet customers in the nine months.

The telco, which had the largest subscriber both for voice and internet, had a total of 65 million internet customers as of October end. Airtel Nigeria came second in terms of internet customers as it added 6.2 million new subscriptions within the period under review, which brought its customer base to 40.7 million.

Globacom, though the third in terms of the number of internet customers, emerged as the second-largest subscriptions gainer for the nine months as it added a total of 10.5 million new internet subscriptions. This brought the number of the telco’s total internet customers to 39.4 million.

However, 9mobile maintained its fourth position with a further decline in the number of its internet customers. The telco lost 771,353 customers in the period, which reduced its total subscription number to 7.3 million, from 8.06 million in December 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...