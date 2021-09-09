Business

Nigeria’s broadband penetration plunges to 39.7%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

From a peak of 45.93 per cent in October 2020, broadband penetration in Nigeria slipped to 39.79 per cent in July this year. This came amidst the implementation of a National Broadband Plan where the country hopes to achieve 70 per cent penetration in the next four years. According to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), subscriptions for highspeed internet in the country declined to 75.9 million from 76.2 million recorded in June. This showed that the network operators lost 336,657 broadband customers within the month.

An analysis of the NCC’s data showed that the country had been recording a consistent decrease in the number of broadband users since November 2020. According to the data, the service providers had lost a total of 11.7 million broadband subscribers between November 2020 and July 2021. In November 2020, broadband penetration had declined by 1.6 million, breaking 10 months of consistent monthly growth.

By De-cember, it went further down as the number of broadband subscriptions stood at 85.9 million, compared with 86 million in the preceding month, while the penetration level went down to 45.02 per cent from 45.07 per cent recorded in the preceding month. January 2021 saw the number of broadband users in the country declined by four million from 85.9 million in December to 81.9, which brought the penetration level to 42.93. In February, it went further down again to 79.9 million users and by March, it had reduced to 78.6 million.

In April, the subscriptions plunged further to 77.6 million as the operators lost another one million users. May saw the broadband database declined two million to 75.5 million. It, however, increased marginally in June to 76.2 million. Between January and October 2020, broadband connectivity in the country had increased by 15.5 million. On average, the country had been recording a one per cent increase each month, as the mobile network operators continued to push for deployment of 4G service across the country.

However, industry analysts are blaming the steep decline on the four-month suspension of SIM sales. According to them, many subscribers were unable to replace or swap their damaged or missing SIMs since the ban on SIM registration or activation, which took effect on December 9, 2020. With the lifting of the suspension on April 19, experts said the country would have to fast-track the implementation of the NBP 2020-2025 and remove obstacles to the fast deployment of infrastructure to recover the lost grounds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Insecurity, poor access to fertilisers herald food crisis

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The first quarter of 2021 in Nigeria’s agric sector was marred by insecurity following unresolved farmers/herders’ conflicts, which has put Nigeria’s food security at risk. TAIWO HASSAN reports Unexpectedly, many agric stakeholders are still apprehensive over current happenings in the country’s agric sector despite the commitment and dedication of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. In […]
Business

LSE welcomes Nigerian lender’s senior bond issuance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria yesterday opened the market at London Stock Exchange via a virtual ceremony to mark the listing of its five-year fixed rate senior unsecured $300 million bond, the lender said in a statement. According to the statement:m, “the bond carries a coupon rate of 7.125 per cent, significantly below its Initial Price Thoughts of […]
Business

Kenzo founder, Kenzo Takada, dies of COVID-19 aged 81

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died in Paris after contracting Covid-19, a spokesperson has announced. He was 81. Takada, known best by his first name, was the first designer from Japan to break into the city’s exclusive fashion milieu in the 1970s. His prêt-à-porter designs with their trademark profusion of bright colours, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica