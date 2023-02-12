Nigeria’s Cabortage Law failed badly – Capt. Onoharigho

…Says CVFF disbursement can turn Nigeria’s economy around

Capt. Anthony Onoharigho is a deputy registrar at the Liberia Maritime Authority and equally the Chief Executive of Conarina Maritime Academy, Abraka, Delta State. He was the National President of Nigerian Institute of Shipping, former Vice President (East), Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, and Africa Regional Director of Conarina group based in Miami, United Kingdom. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he speaks on cabotage implementation and other issues

As a Marine Surveyor, who has carried out inspection of several vessels for over two decades, how would you describe the sea trade from a practical perspective and as a maritime Scholar?

As a Marine Surveyor, you must first be a Sailor. The sea trade is an international trade globally. Many maritime nations survive on sea trade and it is the reason countries like the Philippines depend on money from seafaring. Many top maritime nations’ economies are dependent on income from maritime and its allied services. So, we need more sailors in Nigeria because most of the ships are manned by foreigners, especially Philippines.

But with the upgrade in facilities in Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron and the role of NIMASA, things are certainly going to get better. Also, as a marine surveyor, my role is to make sure that a ship is seaworthy before it can sail in our territorial waters. It requires a lot of intelligence to be a ship surveyor and I have been doing it for years.

I was the representative of IRS for four years before I went to Conarina Group, a company based in Miami, United States. One thing I have discovered is that most International Oil Companies (IOCs), formed cartel and that is why they are the only companies hired in our territorial waters. Even our local vessels owned by indigenous operators suffer the same fate.

But generally speaking, shipping or maritime is very broad. Apart from crewing a vessel/ship, you need to register the vessel, the ship/vessel will be inspected from time to time through flag state inspection, aside equipping the ship/vessel with the necessary radio/communication facilities and personnel. The maritime and its allied industries can create so much resource that is three times what we get from crude oil in Nigeria, in addition to generating so much employment for our teeming youths.

Not many people are aware of the opportunities in maritime and allied businesses. What is your take on that?

Half of Southern Nigeria is water. Check where the rivers and ocean occupy from the lower Niger and beyond. Notwithstanding the size of our territorial waters, nothing relating to water/maritime is taught in our primary and secondary schools, except a subject like geography until one gets to tertiary institutions. So much awareness about maritime potentials is not there. Our people only do courses mainly relating to law, marine engineering, medicine, accounting and so on. Most of us who went into nautical science did so out of choice.

Journalists have a big role to play in this region to help people know about the vast opportunities in the maritime sector. The oil companies should equally help in this regard. Look at our ecological systems that are being destroyed, yet the entire coastal regions have oil and maritime potentials that can make us live comfortably. Yet, our people are not getting jobs in oil companies and shipping companies, mainly because of lack of awareness and non ultilisation of our maritime potentials.

You are the only Nigerian today that owns a Classification Company. What role does the class company play?

Class Company is not a classroom (laughter). It is called ship classification. Every vessel that goes into the water must be seen to be seaworthy. My role as a ship surveyor is like a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO). We check the safety, steel, crew, mechanics, propeller, rodder, etc of vessels. If after inspection, you find the vessel sea worthy, you so certify the vessel is seaworthy. That is just one of the things I do with my classification company. I am the technical Director of the Class Company based in the United States. Many shipping companies take their vessels out of Nigeria for dry docking. What is responsible for this? The ship owner has a right to take his vessels for dry docking anywhere in the world. But before now, Cameroon, South Africa and Abidjan were destinations for dry docking of vessels in West Africa. But why should a ship owner take a vessel to Abidjan or South Africa for dry docking like you asked? Ordinarily, I don’t have a dry dock but I engage the service of a dry docking company for maintenance. We should encourage people to do dry docking of their ships in Nigeria.

Do we have manpower and a shipyard that can do this in Nigeria?

Nigerdock and NISCO trained so many persons that can do welding and maintenance of vessels. Besides, we have people who have gone outside Nigeria to specialize in dry docking and have established their own dry docking facilities. So, it is not a matter of whether we have our own manpower, it is a function of patronage and mindset of ship owners. The problem for now is that there is no patronage for indigenous dry docking companies.

The Cabotage Act was enacted in 2003 to help indigenous ship owners, seafarers and the ship building process in Nigeria. How will you score the performance of the Cabotage scheme so far?

Cabotage is an area of interest to me because I did my Ph.D. theses in Cabotage. For me, the Nigerian Cabotage scheme is a complete failure. The law says ships should be built in Nigeria, manned by Nigerians and such ships should be built by Nigerians. Though there were provisions for waivers in the implementation of the Cabotage law, I must say that the Cabotage policy implementation has not helped indigenous ship owners. Go and ask them if you are in doubt.

After many years of failed promises, the government has again stated its readiness to disburse the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund. What is your reaction to this development?

This is what the money is meant for. So, it should be disbursed. The money can acquire ULCC (Ultra Large Crude Carrier) or VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier). I think we can buy 3 VLCC vessels owned by the government and it is used to lift crude oil. First, it will enable Nigeria to get the insurance and freight carriage (I &F) instead of cost and freight (C & F ) process we engage as a country, thereby depriving indigenous ship operators of making gains from the nation’s maritime potentials by getting businesses from possibly the NNPC. The crew of the VLCC vessels will carry a minimum of 20 to 40 persons, depending on the cabin capacity and if the crew comprises all Nigerians for instance, it creates room for employment. That is what the disbursement of the CVFF will help to address because vessels are very expensive and if an individual buys one, there should be government patronage.

That was the reason for the Jones Act in the United States. Our own Cabotage law was equally intended to benefit and protect indigenous ship owners. It is not too late to address it. The CVFF disbursement will turn Nigeria’s economy around. In Iran, their crude oil is sold on C & 1 not FOB – Free on board.

Cadet training is a major issue in Nigeria because Nigeria has no vessel for sea time experience. What does that portend?

Training is key to any country. The bedrock of development in any country is training. A Chinese boy can develop a toy in hours. In our time, the Federal Government was training people for free. I am a beneficiary because ITF paid part of my school fees. However, that has changed. Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron for instance, which ought to produce the majority of the country’s captains and seafarers was neglected for decades. If it was maintained just as the Maritime Academy in Egypt, the school would have been competing with other academies abroad.

But then, where do the cadets do their practical training when Nigeria (a maritime nation) has no ship. The Maritime Academy of Nigeria has no ship for training either but if the CVFF was used to buy vessels for indigenous ship owners and MAN, Oron, an academy recognized by International Maritime Organisation, Nigeria, would not be complaining of training vessels.

How do Cadets of Conarina Maritime Academy get their sea experience knowing that Nigeria has no ship?

We have a small training vessel for practical experience, but then, we have not started training cadets in nautical science.

Nowadays, most students prefer to go to the University to study Nautical Science, Marine Transport, Marine Engineering and so on. Why do you think that coming to Conarina Maritime Academy is a better option?

We have a workshop for marine engineering. We have a boat. We have a waterfront/river for moving vessels. What is important is for a ship cadet/ nautical scientist to be able to move a vessel effectively through the river or ocean. Even if you go to a maritime university and you cannot move a vessel or ship in the end, what does it amount to? At our academy, the focus is practical; so that when you graduate from our institution, you should be able to compete with anyone anywhere in the world. At present, we do associate training of Maritime Engineers and Nautical Science (Deck). So, the training vessel is of great importance to us.

With the new educational policy, do you think that MAN, Oron should be made a maritime university?

In the first instance, the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerekoko, is already a university. I know that Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron is also being planned to be a university going by the presentation made to the National Assembly, which has passed second reading. With the new policy of government, it is either government merges Okerekoko with MAN, Oron or merged MAN Oron with Maritime University of Nigeria, Okerekoko

