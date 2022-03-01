Nigeria’s capital importation falls by 30.6% to $6.71bn

The value of capital importation into the country declined by 30.6 per cent to $6.71billion in 2021, from $9.66billion recorded in 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.

Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the total value of capital importation into Nigeria, which stood at $1.90billion and $875.62million in Q1’21 and Q2’21, respectively, increased to $1.73billion in Q3.

Although the NBS is yet to release the numbers for Q4’21, a report released by FBNQuest, at the weekend, which cited Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) provisional capital importation data, put the amount of capital imported into the country during the period at $2.2billion. This means that the total value of Nigeria’s capital importation in 2021 is $6.71billion.

According to FBNQuest, the total value of capital imported into the country in Q4’21 increased by 26 per cent q/q and 105 per cent y/y to $2.2billion. Despite the improvement, capital imports have not returned to their pre-pandemic run-rate of c.$5.0bn/ quarter, after falling to an average of c.$1.4billion between Q2’20 and Q3’21.

The data are gross and not adjusted for capital exports. “Other investments, which grew by c.56 per cent y/y to $1.2billion, mainly on the back of loans of $1.0billion, accounted for the largest share (54%) of total capital imported in Q4. On a q/q basis, other investments increased by 192 per cent q/q.” The firm further stated: “Portfolio investments increased to $643million from a low of $56million in the prioryearquarter.

Thestrong growth was mostly due to a marked (3,168% y/y) rise in money market investments to c.$559million as foreign portfolio investors elected for safe short-term instruments. However, portfolioinvestment declined by -47 per cent q/q. “Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rose by 43% y/y to $$358million, the highest level since Q3 ’20.

Their share increased to c.16 per cent of total capital inflow compared with c.6 per cent in Q3’21.” In addition, FBNQuest stated that “in terms of capital importation by business activity, the telecommunications sector was the leading source of capital inflows into the country at $646 million, up from $30 million in Q4’20.

This is not surprising given the sizable capital expenditure of major operators in the telecommunications sector.

“Capital inflows for the acquisition of shares, financing and trading activities were the next three top importers of capital into the country at $360m, $326m and $311m respectively.”

