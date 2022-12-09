Nigeria’s cargo importation throughput falls by 40%

Lagos ports have witnessed low ship traffic in the last quarter of the year as cargo throughput slumped by 40 per cent due to low importation. It was learnt that there is a general apathy among Nigerian shippers to import goods into the country because of high exchange of dollar to naira and the soaring Customs exchange rate for clearing. In September this year, the Customs exchange rate was jerked up from $409 to $422.3, an increment of $13.3, leading to lull in shipment of cargoes to the country in this yuletide period.

International liners, which normally make two to three voyages to Lagos ports in a quarter, could hardly get cargoes coming into the country, thereby reducing their calls to the ports to avoid wastage. It was revealed that Maersk Line, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), China Cosco, CMA CGM Group, Hapag – Lloyd, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Evergreen Marine Corporation among others have lost between 10 per cent and 20 per cent cargoes due to low patronage. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) report revealed that in the first half of 2022, a total of 1,992 ships calls were recorded with the aggregate of the Gross Registered tonnage (GRT) of 60.24tonnes.

The authority said it achieved total cargo throughput of 38,67million metric tonnes and 849,175 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of container traffic. The authority’s vehicle traffic handled during the period under review was 132,543 units as the average turn-around-time was 5.16days. Also, Customs source attributed the lull in cargo to the Ukraine/ Russian war, the ravaging COVID-19 in China, unfavorable Customs policies, naira depreciation, and the recent naira redesigning.

According to him, the Ukraine- Russian war has affected ship voyages as no shipping company would want its vessels caught in the ongoing crossfire between the two countries. Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Otokpo Logistics Limited, Mr Samuel Elem, said that about 90 per cent of vessels coming into the country were sailing through the Black Sea shipping route, saying that to reach their destinations in the world had been difficult since April 2022 because of the war. He explained that this could be responsible for the reduction in the number of vessels calling at the port during this period.

Elem added that Nigeria and other countries in the West African region relied on some of the goods from Ukraine and Russia such as grains, iron and steel among others. It would be recalled that the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) recently acknowledged the disruption of regional logistics halted port operations in Ukraine, the destruction of infrastructure, trade restrictions, increased insurance costs and higher fuel prices as causes of issues within the Black Sea region. The UNCTAD’s Head of Trade Logistics branch, Jan Hoffmann, said: “The war in Ukraine impressively shows again how globalised the shipping business is: Shifts in demand in one corner of the world lead to changes in prices and fleet deployment in many other corners of the world. “What I find most interesting of our findings is that almost half of the increase in global food prices is due to the higher shipping costs. These are higher because goods have to travel longer distances; we have more ton-miles, but also each ton-mile is now more expansive, because of a shortage of global shipping capacity.”

