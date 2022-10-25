Metro & Crime

Nigeria's challenges are surmountable, if right leaders elected – Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has said that the challenges bedeviling Nigeria’s socio-economic and political growth are surmountable if the right leaders are elected into offices in 2023.

The governor was speaking when he declared open a-one day National Conference organised by the Forum of Former Deputy Governors, on the theme: ‘Nation-Building in Challenging Times”, Tuesday, at Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo.
Governor Emmanuel, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, emphasized that living in challenging times in the country requires having the right leadership who will address the root causes of Nigeria’s problems.

“Honestly, we are facing a major challenging times all over the world. Issues affecting Nigeria are very surmountable. All we need is for the right leader to emerge. And I believe that in Nigeria, things could change if in 2023 we elect a leader who has love for the people, who knows what to do and action to take,” he said.

He made a case for the Forum of Former Deputy Governors to give strategic support to government, having garnered wealth of experience in governance, adding that through the forum, stability could be brought to bear in governance for the overall good of all.

In his remarks, Chairman National Conference of Former Deputy Governors, Chief Kanu Agabi SAN, called on former Deputy Governors to take advantage of their united front to forge a path of unity for Nigeria, noting that the challenges bedeviling the nation can be surmounted if the country is united.

Chief Agabi, who acknowledged Nigeria as a peaceful nation with potential leaders, indicated that the problem of Nigeria lies within poor leadership.

He, however, expressed optimism that soon a better Nigeria where all will be united irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion will live, work and invest in any part of the country without encumbrances.

Earlier in his welcome remarks the Conference Director, Dr. Kenneth kalu, expressed appreciation to Governor Udom Emmanuel and the former Deputy Governors for facilitating the hosting of the event in the state and commended the ambiance of the state as well as the hospitality extended to them on their arrival in the state.

 

Reporter

