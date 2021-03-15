News

Nigeria's challenges're surmountable, says Osinbajo

Olaoye Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges facing the country were surmountable and stepping stones to its great future.

 

Osinbajo stated this today in Owerri at a special interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

 

The Vice-President, who delivered the felicitations of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Imo State governor and the people, also observed that faithful service to the  bepeople in public office was a way of honouring God who gave the opportunity in the first place to leaders.

 

Osinbajo said: “Let me say that despite the challenges our Nation faces, by the grace of God, we, the Nigerian people, are more than able to surmount them. So I say to you, people of Imo and the great people of Nigeria; yes, we have work to do, yes we have much to repair, but we are undaunted.

The problems we see today are the stepping stones to our great future. We are, by the grace of God, mightier than our challenges.”

 

The Vice-President was received at the airport by Uzodinma as well as some    former governors including Orji Kalu of Abia and Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa. Others are Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

 

While he acknowledged some of the strides so far recorded under Uzodinma, the Vice-President urged him to stay focused on delivering quality leadership in service to the people of Imo State while ensuring their well-being remained a cardinal point for the state government.

 

Osinbajo went on: “There are at least three possible forms of opposition to government. One is political opposition, the second is time, and the third is the leader himself – i.e. when the leader is discouraged or distracted. But the most  critical factor is you, the leader.

 

How you deal with time and political opposition will determine success or failure. Don’t look back. Keep focused. Stay on track. “This is a State with a population of close to five million people.

 

Since this state was created in 1976, there have only been 16 governors and you, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, are one of them. Since 1999, only six elected governors an you are one of them.

 

Some may say that you are here because you are the smartest, I am sure you know that being the smartest doesn’t mean you will get here. “Time and chance happens to them all.

 

And the Almighty God controls Time and chance. So you are here today by the Grace of God. And so, my brother, life is a loan and public office is a loan of even shorter tenor

