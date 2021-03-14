Nigeria’s challenges’re surmountable, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges facing the country are surmountable and stepping stones to her great future.

Osinbajo stated this Sunday in Owerri at a special inter denominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The Vice President, who delivered the felicitations of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Imo State governor and the people, also observed that faithful service to the people in public office is a way of honouring God who gave the opportunity in the first place to leaders.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said: “Let me say that despite the challenges our nation faces, by the grace of God, we, the Nigerian people, are more than able to surmount them. So I say to you,

people of Imo and the great people of Nigeria; yes, we have work to do, yes we have much to repair, but we are undaunted. The problems we see today are the stepping stones to our great future. We are, by the grace of God, mightier than our challenges.”

The Vice President was received at the airport by host Governor Uzodinma, as well as some former Governors – including Orji Kalu of Abia and Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa. There was also FEC members like Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

