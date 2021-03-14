News

Nigeria’s challenges’re surmountable, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges facing the country are surmountable and stepping stones to her great future.

 

Osinbajo stated this Sunday in Owerri at a special inter denominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

 

The Vice President, who delivered the felicitations of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Imo State governor and the people, also observed that faithful service to the people in public office is a way of honouring God who gave the opportunity in the first place to leaders.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said: “Let me say that despite the challenges our nation faces, by the grace of God, we, the Nigerian people, are more than able to surmount them. So I say to you,

 

people of Imo and the great people of Nigeria; yes, we have work to do, yes we have much to repair, but we are undaunted. The problems we see today are the stepping stones to our great future. We are, by the grace of God, mightier than our challenges.”

 

The Vice President was received at the airport by host Governor Uzodinma, as well as some former Governors – including Orji Kalu of Abia and Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa. There was also FEC members like Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

New Minimum Wage: NLC to embark on strike in defaulting states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…plans to picket CAC, issue 14 ultimatum to Turkish Airlines, others The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to embark on strike in all states in the federation where the Minimum Wage of N30,000 was yet to be implemented. A communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting signed by President […]
News

JUST IN! #EndSARS: Protesters disrupt Obasanjo’s Owu Day festival

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Angry youths protesting against the activities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Tactical Units of the Nigeria Police Saturday disrupted the celebration of Owu Day Festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The youths stormed the venue of the annual festival, which had former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the […]
News

Eid-el-Kabir: Sen. Goje doles out gifts to constituents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje has doled out financial support to his constituents to enable them fulfill their sallah obligations of Animal sacrifice. The beneficiaries of the donations are orphans, underprivileged, elders, party leaders as well as traditional and religious leaders drawn from his Gombe Central Senatorial District. Speaking during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica