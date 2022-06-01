Nigeria’s clumsy ports threatens AfCFTA

Stakeholders have said that high tariffs, delay at port and poor Customs examination will not make Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) work in Nigeria as shipping lines now prefer Ivory Coast as hub, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), created among 54 African countries in 2018, is the largest in the continent. Under its free trade agreement, members are required to remove tariffs from 90 per cent of goods, allow free access to commodities, goods and services across the continent.

By these steps, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) estimated that the agreement would boost intra- African trade by 52 per cent in 2022.

However, stakeholders said that the forecast, as conceived, may not be achievable, as Nigeria is not prepared for the implementation of the agreement, because of the multiple challenges in the ports and trade barriers within West Africa.

For instance, the Registrar, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) Academy, Francis Omotosho, said that the internal anti-free trade policies in Nigeria such as high tariffs, among others, were enough reasons why AfCFTA would not be achievable.

Issues

At a one-day workshop on challenges of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement on Nigerian businesses organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos, Omotosho linked Nigeria’s major problem with double examinations of cargoes by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), which usually inflates expenses associated with businesses in Nigeria.

Challenges

Another problem, the registrar noted, is lack of commitment to eradicating the free trade barriers. He said: “I don’t see the readiness in Nigeria. The customs is not ready. All the government agencies are not ready. Inadequate trade infrastructure is another pressing challenge. As we speak now, all the shipping lines in the whole world are planning to make Ivory Coast hub port in West Africa.

“This is because they are fed up with unnecessary delay processes in Nigerian seaports and they don’t want to come to Nigeria again. “We will now have a situation, whereby every imported cargo lands in Ivory Coast and Nigeria finds way to bring in the containers. Should we start talking about delays in Nigerian seaports? So, they are tired of coming to Nigeria.

They are looking at the direction of Ivory Coast as hub, considering the standard of their port. “If you lift cargo from here to Ghana by road because that is the only means, when you get to Seme border, Nigeria Customs would stop the cargo for examination. Of course, they are doing their jobs. If you take the next three steps, Cotonou Customs will stop you and scatter your goods again, all in the name of examination.’’

Appraisal

He said that every five years, World Customs Organisation (WCO) reviews the harmonised customs tariffs. Omotosho noted that Customs would not disclose how much it charges in terms of duty rates. According to him, “despite this, the idea is you should not charge more than zero to five per cent. In fact, some economic blocs don’t charge anything; it’s zero duty.”

CET challenges

He explained: “The recent ECOWAS Common External Tariffs (CET) for 2022 to 2026 agreed by member states says that essential social goods moving from foreign countries to ECOWAS countries would be charged zero per cent; good of primary necessity, raw goods and capital goods, five per cent; intermediate goods and inputs, 10 per cent; final consumption goods and finished goods, 20 per cent; specific goods for economic development, 35 per cent.

“Meanwhile, if you go to other economic blocs, the tendency is high that you might not come across all these. Aside from this, this tariff plan gives countries independence to charge whatever they like, which is in line with Chapter 98 of the plan. As we speak now, Nigeria Customs is making use of the chapter to impose another burden on port users, which is National Automotive Council (NAC) levy. Customs’ charges are over 45 per cent, port levy, seven per cent.

“This port levy is not supposed to be collected again because the essence of this port levy is to develop the port. Meanwhile, the port in question has been concessioned to concessionaires. It is the concessionaires that are supposed to be collecting the levy, which they would use to buy infrastructure for the port. “Before now, for 22 years, we have been paying two per cent NAC from 1993 to 2015.

The essence of the levy is for a decade, we continue to develop our automotive industry. It is not government money; it’s not Customs money from port users. “Where is the money? Even the council cannot give an account. Customs has come again to impose the 15 per cent for Nigerians to start paying. So, you want foreigners to still patronise us with all these charges? We are talking of free trade, but our internal policy is very bad.”

Customs justification

Notwithstanding, a Customs Deputy Comptroller, Musa Omale, who spoke on behalf of the Comptroller General of the agency, Ibrahim Hameed Ali, blamed the high cost of duty rates in the country’s seaports on revenue target placed on the agency by the Federal Government. Omale said: “Nigerians are fast to blame Customs but what most of us don’t know is that we only implement government policies. We don’t make these policies.

Like the issue of tariffs, if the government gives me a target to meet up regarding annual revenue generation, would I challenge government and ask why? Once it is given, we only try hard to fashion out how to meet the target. “For instance in 2021, what was the target given to Customs? About 1.6 trillion and Customs tried and surpassed it.”

Last line

Nigeria should take advantage of its population to control the regional market by making the nation’s seaports attractive to foreign liners and port users

