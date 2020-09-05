News

Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 54,905

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria now has 54,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 162 new cases recorded on Saturday night
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC),  42,922 patients have now been discharged, with 1,054 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Saturday night with 53 cases, with Gombe State following with 21 cases.
BREAKDOWN
162 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-53
Gombe-21
Oyo-19
Delta-12
Ondo-11
Plateau-10
Ebonyi-9
FCT-6
Kwara-6
Kaduna-5
Rivers-3
Ogun-2
Anambra-2
Imo-2
Ekiti-1
*54,905 confirmed
42,922 discharged
1,054 death

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Count me out of alleged N800m gift to step down – Imasuagbon

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in Edo State governorship election slated for September 19, Kenneth Imasuagbon, said yesterday denied allegation making the round in the social media and some quarters that he allegedly collected about $2 million from Governor Godwin Obaseki in order to step down for him. This was as he insisted that […]
News Top Stories

‘Gather, use intelligence from repentant B’Haram members’

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye and Johnson Ayantunji

Four year after the military commenced the deradicalisation of repentant Boko Haram members under its Operation Safe Corridor, security experts have described the exercise as a charade because it has not produced any corresponding success in the war against insurgency.   Operation Safe Corridor, a multi-agency programme established in 2016 has coordinated the deradicalisation of […]
News

Mrs. Ikolo bags Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria Award

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Delta State Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo has restated her commitment to serve the state at all time and help Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in achieving his vision of an improved technical education across the state. She stated this during her conferment as the ‘Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria’ by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: