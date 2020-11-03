News

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceed 63,000

A total of 72 people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, according to official records.
The latest figure has taken the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,036.
Nigeria also recorded one death from the virus on Monday to take the fatality in the country to 1, 147.
This is according to an update by the country’s infectious disease centre (NCDC).
For over three months, Nigeria has not reported a daily figure above 300.
Of the over 63,000 cases reported thus far, about 59,328 have recovered.
About 3, 000 infections are Still active across the nation.
Lagos recorded the highest daily toll on Monday with 51 new cases to maintain it’s lead on the country’s total infection.
BREAKDOWN
72 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:

Lagos-51
FCT-6
Ogun-4
Kaduna-3
Niger-2
Ondo-2
Plateau-2
Katsina-1
Oyo-1
*63,036 confirmed
59,328 discharged
1,147 deaths

