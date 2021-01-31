News

Nigeria’s coronavirus infections surpass 130,000 with 1,883 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Barely seven days after Nigeria’s  coronavirus infection tally surpassed 120,000, another 10,000 has been added to the toll indicating how swift the virus has been spreading across the country.
As of Saturday night, the number of people infected with COVID-19 stood at 130,557 after 1,883 new cases – one of the highest daily figures the country has witnessed – were reported in 23 states across the nation on Saturday.
This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its microsite Saturday night.
The grim milestone was reached as Nigerian authorities continue to shuffle plans to land the coronavirus vaccine.
Since early December, there has been an upscale in reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 as the country experiences the second wave of the pandemic.
The spike in daily infections seems to be concentrated more in Lagos, Abuja, Plateau and Kano states although other regions are also witnessing increases in daily figures
In Saturday’s tally, Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, led with 1,040 new cases, more than half of the daily tally. Abuja, the second most impacted city followed with 296 new infections.
As a result of the spike in fatalities, there has been more deaths.
COVID-19, the potentially dangerous pneumonia-like disease caused by the coronavirus and said to have emanated from a local Chinese market to spread to over 200 countries across the globe, has also claimed more than 1, 500 lives in Nigeria.
Only one person died from the disease on Saturday but in the previous day, 27 people died – the country’s highest daily fatality toll.
According to NCDC data, the COVID-19 death toll in Nigeria stood at 1,578 in total as of the time of this report.
Last week, Nigeria reported 82 deaths, which represents a 14 per cent increase from the previous week’s record.
In the past four weeks, there have been over 230 fatalities.
Health authorities attributed the rising death toll to late referral of COVID-19 patients to treatment centres.
The 1 883 new cases were reported from 23 states – Lagos (1040), FCT (298), Anambra (86), Rivers (54), Taraba (45), Ogun (42), Oyo (40), Akwa Ibom (38), Sokoto (30), Ebonyi (30), Imo (28), Kaduna (28), Osun (27), Kano (21), Benue (19), Edo (17), Gombe (15), Ekiti (9), Delta (8), Jigawa (3), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (2) and Plateau (1).
Of the over 130,000 new cases, a total of 103,712 patients have recovered across the country.
Meanwhile, there are nearly 23,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.
So far, Nigeria has conducted over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests.
Despite the continuous increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria, a survey has found that nearly a fifth of Nigerians still do not believe the disease is real.
The study by the research firm, SBM Intel, in all 36 states and the FCT, found that only 68.8 per cent of Nigerians believe that the virus is real.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves N44.5bn for water, roads in 10 states, FCT

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N44.5 billion for rehabilitation of roads in 10 states – Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).   The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Minister of Works and Housing, […]
News Top Stories

U.S. Election: Biden, Trump in neck and neck race

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The winner of the November 3 United States presidential election remained in doubt as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden run neck and neck with millions of votes yet to be counted. Projections also appear difficult due to a handful of states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where a flood of mail-in […]
News

Ikpeazu lauds FG’s public works programme, tasks beneficiaries on improved livelihood

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has enjoined beneficiaries of the 774,000 Federal Government extended Special Public Works programme in the state to utilize the opportunity to improve their livelihood. In his speech, during inauguration in Umuahia, Ikpeazu represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem said his administration was always mindful of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica