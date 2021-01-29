Nigeria’s corruption perception ranking worsens

The fight against corruption in Nigeria received a negative verdict yesterday as the country fell from its last year’s position of 146 to 149 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020.

The three-point drop on the ranking was an indicator that corruption is deemed to have worsened in Nigeria within the last one year. The report assessed 180 countries on the basis of perceived corruption in the public sector in each of the countries. It assessed countries on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is “highly corrupt” and 100 is “very clean”.

According to the latest report, Denmark and New Zealand scored 88 points each and are considered to be the least corrupt countries. They are closely followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland which scored 85 points each. Conversely, Syria with 14 points, and Yemen and Venezuela with 15 points each came from the rear while South-Sudan and Somalia were ranked the highest countries with 12 points each and perceived to be the most corrupt of all the countries. The report noted that corruption was more pervasive in countries least equipped to handle the COVID- 19 pandemic and other global crises.

The report also showed that despite some progress recorded globally, most countries still failed to tackle corruption effectively last year. “This year’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) paints a grim picture of the state of corruption worldwide.

“While most countries have made little to no progress in tackling corruption in nearly a decade, more than two-thirds of countries score below 50,” the report said. In a specific reference to Nigeria, the report noted that civil society organisations in the country denounced reports of hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives by state governments and called on anti-corruption institutions to investigate the allegations.

In a bid to curb corruption and fight COVID-19 effectively, the report recommended that governments across the globe must strengthen their oversight institutions; ensure open and transparent contracting; defend democracy and promote tolerance on the civic space. It also recommended that government must publish relevant data on its activities and guarantee citizens’ access to such information.

As in previous years, the Federal Government of Nigeria will most likely react negatively to the CPI report because its officials have continuously claimed that fighting corruption was a cardinal programme of the current administration. Indeed, President Muhammadu Buhari had, from the inception of his administration in 2015, vowed to stamp out corruption from the polity. However, there has been a wide gulf between this promise and the situation on the ground, six years down the line. Even his choice of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Chairman if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stirred series of controversies until the controversial appointment was suspended after five years.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by TI, further confirmed that the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is the most corrupt administration in the nation’s history. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the TI report is a confirmation that the nation is more corrupt under President Buhari and the APC, than it was in 2015 when they took office.

“This descent into the abyss of corruption only goes to show that President Buhari’s anti-corruption stance is a mere swindle used to delude Nigerians while the vaults were laid open for APC leaders and officials of the Buhari administration to plunder,” the party stated.

PDP noted that Nigeria recorded unbroken decline from 136th in 2016 to 144th in 2018, 146th in 2019 and now 149th in 2020, under President Buhari, who is crowned the African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion. According to the party, the APC and the presidency, on assumption of office, displayed a holier than thou attitude, and at the same time, deploying instrument of propaganda to castigate the PDP with false corruption allegations.

