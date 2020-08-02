Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop as NCDC confirms 304 new infections

Reporter

 

For the third day in a row the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria has continued to drop with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcing 304 new cases on Sunday night.
On Friday the figure had been 462 while on Saturday it had slipped to 386 before Sunday’s announcement of 304.
But while the overall confirmed cases have dropped over the last 72 hours, however, Lagos State has once again returned to the top of the infections’ list ending the Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) first place of the past couple of days.
The FCT had returned 93 positive results on Friday to 73 for Lagos and on Saturday it was FCT 130 to 65 for Lagos.
However, on Sunday Lagos had 81 to the FCT’s 39, while Abia placed third with 31 positive tests.
The death count, however, rose slightly with five more reported on Sunday compared to four on Saturday.
In all 14 states and the FCT returned positive results while the total number in the country rose to 43,841 with 20,308 people discharged.
BREAKDOWN
304 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-81
FCT-39
Abia-31
Kaduna-24
Rivers-23
Plateau-16
Cross River-13
Ebonyi-12
Ondo-12
Ekiti-11
Edo-11
Benue-10
Nasarawa-10
Ogun-6
Gombe-5
*43,841 confirmed
20,308 discharged
888 deaths

Reporter

