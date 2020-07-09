Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30,249.

Also, the death toll from the virus has hit 684, as 15 new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported Wednesday compared to what was reported on Tuesday (503).

The health agency in a tweet said the 460 new cases were reported in 21 states including Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, Delta, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Anambra, Kano, Plateau, Edo, Bayelsa, Enugu, Osun, Kwara, Borno, Ogun, Kaduna, Imo, Bauchi, Gombe, Niger and Adamawa.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, all 36 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country, while Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in the past 51 days.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are: FCT, Oyo, Edo, Delta and Kano State.

The 460 new cases were reported from 21 states: Lagos – 150, Rivers – 49, Oyo – 43, Delta – 38, FCT – 26, Anambra – 20, Kano – 20, Plateau – 18, Edo – 14, Bayelsa – 13, Enugu – 13, Osun – 12, Kwara – 10, Borno – 8, Ogun – 7, Kaduna – 6, Imo – 4, Bauchi – 3, Gombe – 3, Niger – 2 and Adamawa – 1.

Since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria in February, a total of 169,629 samples have been tested.

NCDC said as of the time of reporting, there are 17,192 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 12, 373 have recovered and have been discharged.

Data from the health agency also indicates that the country is witnessing a high level of community transmission of the virus as 73 per cent of the total diagnosed cases reported unknown sources of exposure to the virus.

Only 2 per cent of confirmed cases were detected in people with travel history and 25 per cent of confirmed cases are reported in persons who were contacted to those with travel history.

“Till date, 30249 cases have been confirmed, 12373 cases have been discharged and 684 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.

According to the NCDC, the predominant age-group affected is 31 to 40. In the gender ratio, the males are more infected than females.

A breakdown of the 30, 249 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 11, 670 cases, followed by FCT – 2,348, Oyo – 1,573, Edo – 1, 503, Delta – 1, 323, Kano – 1,291, Rivers – 1,284, Ogun – 1,057, Kaduna – 889, Katsina – 628, Borno – 563, Ondo – 550, Gombe – 524, Bauchi – 519, Ebonyi – 503, Plateau – 478, Enugu – 431, Abia – 400, Imo – 356, Jigawa – 318, Kwara – 307, Bayelsa – 282, Nasarawa – 234, Osun – 210, Sokoto – 153, Niger – 124, Benue – 121, Akwa Ibom – 112, Adamawa – 100, Anambra – 93, Kebbi – 86, Zamfara – 76, Yobe – 61, Ekiti – 45, Taraba- 27, Kogi – 5, and Cross River – 5.

With the increasing number of confirmed cases in the country, NCDC said in the absence of a vaccine, compliance with infection prevention and control (IPC) measures remains the most effective intervention to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

BREAKDOWN

*460 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-150

Rivers-49

Oyo-43

Delta-38

FCT-26

Anambra-20

Kano-20

Plateau-18

Edo-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Osun-12

Kwara-10

Borno-8

Ogun-7

Kaduna-6

Imo-4

Bauchi-3

Gombe-3

Niger-2

Adamawa-1

*30,249 confirmed

12,373 discharged

684 deaths

New Deaths: 15

Like this: Like Loading...