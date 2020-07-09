News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30,249.
Also, the death toll from the virus has hit 684, as 15 new deaths were reported on Wednesday.
There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported Wednesday compared to what was reported on Tuesday (503).
The health agency in a tweet said the 460 new cases were reported in 21 states including Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, Delta, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Anambra, Kano, Plateau, Edo, Bayelsa, Enugu, Osun, Kwara, Borno, Ogun, Kaduna, Imo, Bauchi, Gombe, Niger and Adamawa.
All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.
As of the time of reporting, all 36 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.
Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country, while Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in the past 51 days.
The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are: FCT, Oyo, Edo, Delta and Kano State.
The 460 new cases were reported from 21 states: Lagos – 150, Rivers – 49, Oyo – 43, Delta – 38, FCT – 26, Anambra – 20, Kano – 20, Plateau – 18, Edo – 14, Bayelsa – 13, Enugu – 13, Osun – 12, Kwara – 10, Borno – 8, Ogun – 7, Kaduna – 6, Imo – 4, Bauchi – 3, Gombe – 3, Niger – 2 and Adamawa – 1.
Since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria in February, a total of 169,629 samples have been tested.
NCDC said as of the time of reporting, there are 17,192 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 12, 373 have recovered and have been discharged.
Data from the health agency also indicates that the country is witnessing a high level of community transmission of the virus as 73 per cent of the total diagnosed cases reported unknown sources of exposure to the virus.
Only 2 per cent of confirmed cases were detected in people with travel history and 25 per cent of confirmed cases are reported in persons who were contacted to those with travel history.
“Till date, 30249 cases have been confirmed, 12373 cases have been discharged and 684 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.
According to the NCDC, the predominant age-group affected is 31 to 40. In the gender ratio, the males are more infected than females.
A breakdown of the 30, 249 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 11, 670 cases, followed by FCT – 2,348, Oyo – 1,573, Edo – 1, 503, Delta – 1, 323, Kano – 1,291, Rivers – 1,284, Ogun – 1,057, Kaduna – 889, Katsina – 628, Borno – 563, Ondo – 550, Gombe – 524, Bauchi – 519, Ebonyi – 503, Plateau – 478, Enugu – 431, Abia – 400, Imo – 356, Jigawa – 318, Kwara – 307, Bayelsa – 282, Nasarawa – 234, Osun – 210, Sokoto – 153, Niger – 124, Benue – 121, Akwa Ibom – 112, Adamawa – 100, Anambra – 93, Kebbi – 86, Zamfara – 76, Yobe – 61, Ekiti – 45, Taraba- 27, Kogi – 5, and Cross River – 5.
With the increasing number of confirmed cases in the country, NCDC said in the absence of a vaccine, compliance with infection prevention and control (IPC) measures remains the most effective intervention to control the COVID-19 outbreak.
BREAKDOWN
*460 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-150
Rivers-49
Oyo-43
Delta-38
FCT-26
Anambra-20
Kano-20
Plateau-18
Edo-14
Bayelsa-13
Enugu-13
Osun-12
Kwara-10
Borno-8
Ogun-7
Kaduna-6
Imo-4
Bauchi-3
Gombe-3
Niger-2
Adamawa-1
*30,249 confirmed
12,373 discharged
684 deaths
New Deaths: 15

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Maritime union vows to resist sack, salary cut in industry

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has warned employers in the nation’s maritime industry not to consider retrenching or reducing the salaries of workers under the guise of the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. This came as the union in commemoration of the 2020 World Seafarers Day, presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to seafarers […]
News

Petrol price: IPMAN shelves planned strike, S’West exco meets DSS

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, Wednesday suspended its planned strike over recent increase in fuel pump price. The suspension of the industrial action followed the meeting of the zonal executive of IPMAN with the Ogun State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuska. The South West […]
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Govs divided over next party chair

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Wale Elegbede A crisis of trust is brewing among governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the direction which the composition of the next National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should assume, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. Last Thursday, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC, dissolved the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: