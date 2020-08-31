Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 54,008 as NCDC confirms 143 new infections

Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, with 143 new cases recorded on Monday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 41,638 patients have now been discharged, with 1,013 patients dying from the virus.

The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections on Monday with 35 cases, with Kaduna State following with 21 cases.

BREAKDOWN

143 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-35

Kaduna-21

Lagos-19

FCT-13

Ebonyi-9

Adamawa-7

Enugu-7

Katsina-7

Edo-6

Kwara-5

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Kano-2

Niger-2

Ogun-2

Benue-1

Borno-1

Sokoto-1

*54,008 confirmed

41,638 discharged

1,013 deaths

