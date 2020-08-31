News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 54,008 as NCDC confirms 143 new infections

Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, with 143 new cases recorded on Monday night
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC),  41,638  patients have now been discharged, with  1,013 patients dying from the virus.
The tweet revealed that  Plateau State had the highest number of infections on Monday with  35 cases, with   Kaduna State following with  21  cases.
BREAKDOWN
143 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-35
Kaduna-21
Lagos-19
FCT-13
Ebonyi-9
Adamawa-7
Enugu-7
Katsina-7
Edo-6
Kwara-5
Osun-3
Anambra-2
Kano-2
Niger-2
Ogun-2
Benue-1
Borno-1
Sokoto-1
*54,008 confirmed
41,638 discharged
1,013 deaths

