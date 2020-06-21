Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 with 436 new positive results

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Nigeria has now hit 20,244 with the confirmation of 435 new cases on Sunday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos still leads the way with another 169 confirmed cases, while Oyo State is second with 52.

Plateau, Imo and Kaduna states are third, fourth and fifth with 31, 29 and 28 cases respectively.

Nineteen states recorded positive tests according to the NCDC.

However, 6,879 people have been discharged while 518 deaths recorded.

BREAKDOWN

*436 new cases of #COVID19

Lagos-169

Oyo-52

Plateau-31

Imo-29

Kaduna-28

Ogun-23

FCT-18

Enugu-18

Bauchi-17

Bayelsa-14

Rivers-8

Osun-6

Kano-6

Edo-5

Benue-5

Adamawa-3

Borno-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

*20,244 confirmed

6,879 discharged

518 deaths

